Highlights Everton have set their sights on striking a deal for Manchester City defensive midfielder Kalvin Phillips and Leeds United playmaker Wilfried Gnonto.

The Toffees also have Chelsea frontman Armando Broja on their radar as they aim to remain active during the remainder of the transfer window.

Jack Harrison's fresh loan agreement could be renegotiated in an attempt to improve Everton's chances of drafting in further signings.

Everton have pinpointed Manchester City star Kalvin Phillips as a leading transfer target alongside Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto as boss Sean Dyche aims to bolster his Goodison Park squad with further signings ahead of the new campaign getting underway, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Despite being hit with two separate points deductions last season, due to failing to comply with the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules, the Toffees have been active during the early stages of the summer window and are poised to complete further business before the August 30 deadline.

Iliman Ndiaye became Everton's latest addition when he rubber-stamped a £16.9million move from Marseille earlier this month, but Dyche and director of football Kevin Thelwell have been holding internal discussions over their recruitment plans as they aim to ensure the final term at Goodison Park is memorable for all the right reasons.

Phillips Earmarked as Potential Toffees Acquisition

Dyche having to reconsider plans due to lack of funds

Everton have identified Phillips as a genuine option to sign, according to GMS sources, and they are remaining determined to make an impact in the market despite having limited funds and currently being unable to boast the spending power to complete permanent transfers for big-money targets.

The England international is facing an uncertain future after returning to Manchester City following an underwhelming loan spell at West Ham United as he does not feature at the forefront of head coach Pep Guardiola's plans despite being acquired for up to £45million from Leeds two years ago.

GMS sources have been informed that Everton have set their sights on offering Phillips a route out of the Etihad Stadium, with Dyche seeking a new defensive midfielder as Amadou Onana closes in on a move to Aston Villa, but they are having to reconsider plans to maximise their ability to strengthen the squad.

Kalvin Phillips' statistical averages per 90 minutes in the Premier League compared to Amadou Onana Kalvin Phillips Amadou Onana Tackles 2.82 2.81 Shot-creating actions 2.15 1.98 Blocks 1.85 0.98 Clearances 1.62 1.38 Interceptions 1.52 1.14 Statistics correct as of 18/07/2024

It is understood that the Merseyside outfit have found themselves in a tricky situation when it comes to attempting to negotiate loan deals as they have already signed Jack Harrison on another season-long temporary basis from Leeds in the aftermath of the Yorkshire outfit failing to seal promotion from the Championship.

Everton have been looking to raid the Whites for a second time in quick succession as Gnonto has been earmarked as an attacker who could make the difference in the upcoming campaign, GMS sources have learned, while Dyche is also keen to win the race for Chelsea striker Armando Broja.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Wilfried Gnonto registered five key passes during Leeds United's 1-0 defeat against Blackburn Rovers in April, which was his highest tally in a single Championship outing throughout the 2023/24 campaign

Dyche Could Renegotiate Terms of Harrison Deal

Making winger's switch permanent may open door for further arrivals

In a shock twist, GMS sources have been told that Everton could look to renegotiate the terms of Harrison's switch by upgrading the loan to a permanent agreement as it would give them more flexibility and allow Dyche to attempt to sign Phillips and Broja on an initial temporary basis before the fast-approaching deadline.

However, the Toffees would need Leeds to be willing to cash in on the 27-year-old winger - who racked up seven goal contributions over the course of 35 appearances during his first spell at Goodison Park - meaning their attempts could be scuppered if the Championship outfit decide they want to stick with the current deal.

Related Newcastle Interested in Everton Target Wilfried Gnonto Wilfried Gnonto has emerged as a target for Newcastle United this summer.

If Everton's hopes of landing Phillips are extinguished, they may look overseas for a cut-price Onana replacement, and GMS sources recently revealed that Juventus' Arthur Melo would be interested in sealing a move due to being adamant that he has unfinished business in the Premier League.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and WhoScored