Everton target Wilfried Gnonto is 'fighting' to make the move to Goodison Park after a 'complicated situation' has developed at Leeds United, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Toffees raided the Championship side earlier this week, when Jack Harrison joined on loan with an option to buy, but boss Sean Dyche is looking to oversee more business ahead of the September 1 deadline.

Everton transfer news - Wilfried Gnonto

According to i News, Everton are contemplating whether to head to Leeds with a third bid for Gnonto after he has outlined his desire to leave Elland Road.

The report suggests the Merseyside outfit's initial proposals have not been worth more than £20million and fallen significantly short of the Whites' demands despite the winger only moving to Yorkshire in a £3.8million switch from FC Zurich 12 months ago.

Respected journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that Everton are refusing to give up in their pursuit of Gnonto, but warned outgoings may be necessary in order to finance the transfer.

Although the Toffees are still seen as the frontrunners to acquire the Italy international, it is understood that Tottenham Hotspur are also mulling over whether to test Leeds' resolve.

Leeds have opened disciplinary proceedings as Gnonto informed boss Daniel Farke that he did not feel able to play against Birmingham City last weekend after the club informed him and his representatives that a summer departure would not be sanctioned.

Although Gnonto started his current employers' season-opening draw with Cardiff City, he was not in the matchday squad for the Carabao Cup win over Shrewsbury Town or their defeat on Saturday.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Gnonto?

Romano understands that Gnonto is still firmly on Everton's radar, and he is eager to seal the switch ahead of the transfer window slamming shut.

The Italian journalist feels there is a serious possibility of the 19-year-old, who has been described as 'unstoppable' by transfer insider Dean Jones, heading to Merseyside despite Leeds' insistence that he is not for sale.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: "Gnonto remains a target, for sure. The player is desperate for the move and, in one sense, fighting to join the club because he really appreciates the possibility.

"He knows that Everton are pushing to sign him, and he's pushing on his side with Leeds. But Leeds are not moving from their position and they don't want to sell the player.

"It's a tense, complicated situation now. But I think there is still a chance to see Gnonto joining Everton this summer because the player really wants to make this move happen."

What's next for Everton?

According to the Liverpool Echo, Everton have not received an offer from Manchester United after the Red Devils set their sights on landing Amadou Onana.

The report suggests Dyche is under no pressure to cash in on the combative midfielder, who made 35 appearances last season, and a bid worth more than £60million will have to be lodged to even come under consideration.

Manchester United chief Erik ten Hag has identified Onana as a target as he looks to address his side's lack of physicality in the middle of the park.

But the Belgium international still has four years remaining on his £100,000-per-week contract, leaving Everton in a strong negotiating position.

The Toffees acquired Onana in a £33million deal from Ligue 1 side Lille 12 months ago, and his departure would come as a significant blow to Dyche.