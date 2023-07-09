Everton have an “extremely limited” budget to spend at Goodison Park this summer unless they can find new investment at the club, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

Sean Dyche aims to rebuild the side in his own mould as the Toffees look to avoid a repeat of last season’s battle against relegation.

Everton news – Latest

Earlier this summer, it looked as if Everton had finally secured further investment in the club when 777 Partners expressed an interest in having a share in the Goodison Park outfit.

The firm had an intriguing recent history and portfolio of football clubs they had worked with, including Sevilla, Genoa and Vasco de Gama amongst others.

Everton would have seemed to be a logical club to add to the portfolio, with the Premier League giants desperate for investment following their concerns over complying with the Premier League’s Financial Fair Play rules.

However, several accusations were made about the company, and a takeover fell through, leaving the Toffees scrambling around for further investment as we head into the second month of the summer transfer window.

And in other behind-the-scenes news, Brown has told GIVEMESPORT that owner Farhad Moshiri had been in talks to end Bill Kenwright’s tenure as chairman, before opting against the decision.

On the pitch, Everton need to add to their squad, having just scraped their Premier League survival with a 1-0 win over Bournemouth on the final day of the season last time out.

Dyche will be keen to bolster the squad as he looks to push the Merseyside outfit further up the table.

However, Brown has indicated that the club are working off a limited budget, unless something changes in the next couple of weeks regarding investors.

What has Brown said about Everton?

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: “I think the point here is that Everton’s budget is extremely limited, at the moment. That might change if new investment emerges over the next couple of weeks.

“But, at the moment, anyone Everton are looking to get in the Championship, they're not looking to pay big fees for. It's people who are either entering the last year of their contracts or are no longer the first choice at their club. I think you'll see Everton targeting those kinds of areas.”

What next for Everton?

With the Premier League season approaching, Everton must add to the squad quickly.

The squad is already seven players lighter than what it was at the end of last season, with the club choosing not to take up the options to buy loanees Conor Coady and Ruben Vinagre, whilst Yerry Mina, Tom Davies, Andros Townsend, Asmir Begovic and Ellis Simms leaving Merseyside.

Meanwhile, Moise Kean and Niels Nkounkou have been sold to Juventus and Saint-Etienne, respectively, after the duo spent last term on loan away from Goodison Park.

Therefore, Dyche will hope to see several incomings arrive at Everton in the coming weeks as the 52-year-old head coach looks to spend a good majority of pre-season working with his new squad ahead of what is shaping up to be an intriguing campaign on Merseyside.