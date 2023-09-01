Everton have had a quiet deadline day so far, with little movement expected before the window closes, and journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT what this could mean for the Toffees.

The Merseyside club did, however, get a reasonable amount of business done over the last few months.

Everton transfer news - Latest

Everton have so far completed deals for Youseff Chermiti, Ashley Young, Beto, Jack Harrison, and Arnaut Danjuma this summer. With minimal first-team players departing in the early stages of the window, Everton looked reasonably comfortable heading to deadline day. However, key player Alex Iwobi looks set to be departing, and is edging closer to completing a move to fellow Premier League side Fulham. As a result, Everton are left short in multiple areas, with the Nigerian featuring all over the pitch during his time at Goodison Park. Evertonians may have been expecting further additions as a result, but according to journalist Mark Douglas, it's expected to be a quiet end to the window.

Journalist Paul Brown today told GIVEMESPORT that Everton could be in the market for a winger during the final hours before the deadline, but as time goes on, it's looking increasingly unlikely that they get a deal over the line.

Now, journalist Jones has given his verdict on where this could leave the Toffees.

Everton's summer signings Fee Arnaut Danjuma (Villarreal) Loan Youseff Chermiti (Sporting CP) £15m Ashley Young (Aston Villa) Free Jack Harrison (Leeds United) Loan Beto (Udinese) £25.75m All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Jones said about Everton?

Jones has suggested that Everton haven't done enough in the transfer market to convince him that they won't be in a relegation battle this season. The journalist adds that Everton could be in trouble if they don't pick up points against favourable opposition after the international break.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "The signing of Beto does make a difference to how Everton can be viewed now - and they have a bit of creation around him - but there is still a big question mark over whether they are going to be strong enough in defence. They haven't done enough in the market to convince me they will not be in a relegation battle. After the international break they have three fixtures that I really do feel will go a long way to determining whether I am wrong about that. Games against Brentford, Luton and Bournemouth should be games a club like Everton target for key points across a season and if they don’t meet the targets they set from those potential nine points then there’s trouble ahead."