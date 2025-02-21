Everton will be quietly confident on a particular day for David Moyes as the Toffees look to continue their recent improvement when they face Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon (UK time).

Moyes is facing his former club and will be looking to extend the good run of results that he has overseen, with Everton moving away from the foot of the table in impressive fashion since he took over.

Result Decimal Odds Fractional Odds US Moneyline Everton 2.6 8/5 +160 The Draw 3.2 11/5 +220 Manchester United 3.1 21/10 +210

In six matches since Moyes was appointed, Everton have picked up 13 points (W4-D1-L1). They are unbeaten in their last five, with their only defeat under Moyes coming in his first game in charge.

This is as good a record as any side in the Premier League has managed in the period of time in question, underlining the degree to which the standard of their performance has improved.

During the same period, Manchester United have picked up just six points from five matches (W2-D0-L3), so it is little surprise that Everton have leapfrogged their opponents this weekend in the table. Everton go into the latest round of fixtures one point and one place ahead of United in the Premier League standings.

Given how the two teams have fared recently, it makes sense that Everton are favourites. As our odds table above shows, the hosts are 2.6 (8/5) to collect all three points, while Manchester United are 3.1 (21/10), and the Draw is 3.2 (11/5).

Best bet

It is impossible to make a case for Manchester United winning the game. They may get all three points, of course – they have the talent in their ranks to do so, even though manager Bruno Amorim has a stack of first-team contenders absent or doubtful because of injury – but there is nothing in the visitors' form figures to suggest that they will emerge victorious from this trip to Goodison Park.

If you are looking for a selection in the Match Odds market, Everton or the Draw would be the smart picks. We would prefer to have both options on our side, however, which is why we believe there are better selections available on the match.

Opposing United the Smart Way to Play

Our view is that there is a good chance that Everton will avoid defeat here, given how they are playing under Moyes. The team has looked more solid and purposeful since he took charge, and grown in confidence as their results have improved.

If, like us, you believe Everton are good enough to earn at least a point, there are a couple of ways to make this pay. The first would be to back Everton-Draw on the Double Chance market, available at 1.44 (4/9). With this selection, as the name of the selection suggests, you will make a profit if Everton win or if the game ends in a draw.

An alternative would be to back Everton on the Draw No Bet market. This is available at 1.85 (17/20). With this pick, you will make a profit if Everton win. Unlike with the Double Chance selection outlined above, however, your stakes will be refunded in the event of the game ending in a draw, rather than earning you a profit.

Best Bet

We would rather take the bigger odds available on the Draw No Bet selection than the smaller odds on the Double Chance pick.

Yes, with the Draw No Bet selection, your stakes will be refunded, rather than winning, in the event of the game finishing all-square.

We are happy to have that safety net underneath us, however, knowing that we would have a winner at larger odds in the event of Everton collecting all three points.

Top selection – Everton Draw No Bet (1.85)

Beto the Goalscorer Pick

Selected Everton Anytime Goalscorer Contenders Decimal Odds (Fractional Odds) Beto 3.5 (5/2) Carlos Alcaraz 5.0 (4/1) Abdoulaye Doucoure 6.5 (11/2) Jesper Lindstrom 7.0 (6/1) Idrissa Gueye 11.0 (10/1) James Tarkowski 12.0 (11/1) Jarrad Branthwaite 17.0 (16/1)

As we believe Everton are the side more likely to win the game, it is worth looking at some of the home players that are contenders in the Anytime Goalscorer market. As our table above shows, Beto is the Anytime Goalscorer favourite in the Everton ranks. The likes of Carlos Alcaraz, Abdoulaye Doucoure and others are available at bigger odds.

Since Moyes was appointed manager, Everton have scored 12 times in six Premier League matches. Their leading scorer in that time is Beto (four goals), followed by Iliman Ndiaye (three goals, including one penalty). Alcaraz, Doucoure, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and James Tarkowski have netted one goal each (one of the goals scored under Moyes was an own goal).

Best Bet

It is no surprise to see that Beto heads the list of contenders. The Guinea-Bissau striker is arguably the player that has benefited most from Moyes’ arrival: in recent weeks, the ex-Udinese front man has looked sharp and found some fantastic form in front of goal.

Whether a player that has limited experience of playing in Europe’s top leagues will be able to maintain his current scoring form between now and the end of the season remains to be seen, however.

But for injury, Ndiaye would have been a more interesting selection. Like Beto, he has also done well in front of goal since Moyes took over, and he would undoubtedly have been available at bigger odds than Beto. The ex-Marseille attacker picked up an injury in the 2-2 Merseyside derby draw vs Liverpool earlier this month, however, and now faces a spell on the sidelines.

With Ndiaye out of contention, it is difficult to look towards anyone other than Beto in the Anytime Goalscorer market. Our reservations over his ability to extend his current scoring streak this weekend and in the weeks ahead, however, mean that we would prefer to leave this market alone.

Odds from Oddschecker - Correct as of 21/02/2025