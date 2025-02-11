Everton are looking to build on their recent improvement as they face their arch-rivals Liverpool on what will be an historic night on Wednesday.

The Toffees host the Reds in the last ever Merseyside derby to take place at Goodison Park, before the club from the blue half of the city move into their new stadium next season.

Result Decimal Odds Fractional Odds US Moneyline Everton 8.0 7/1 +700 The Draw 4.8 19/5 +380 Liverpool 1.46 4/9 -217

Liverpool are favourites, but home fans head into the game with genuine hope that their favourites can pick up points. The return of David Moyes for his second spell as Everton manager has marked an upturn in the team’s fortunes.

Everton are on a run of three straight Premier League victories. They won 3-2 (home) against Tottenham on January 19, then 1-0 at Brighton & Hove Albion on January 25, before thrashing Leicester City 4-0 in their last home outing on February 1.

Best bet

Does Everton's mini-revival make the hosts good value to win what is certain to be a fiercely contested encounter?

Not necessarily. After all, Liverpool are the Premier League leaders, and head into the game on a formidable 19-game unbeaten run (W14-D5-L0) in England’s top division.

As our table above shows, Everton are 8.0 (7/1) to collect all three points, while Liverpool are 1.46 (4/9) and The Draw is 4.8 (19/5). The odds-on price on a Liverpool win is a fair reflection of their quality, and the form they take into the game.

We are unwilling to back Liverpool at such short odds, however, given the encouraging strides that Everton have made in their first month since Moyes returned to the club.

For that reason, we prefer to look elsewhere for better selections on this game.

Everton the Smart Handicap Pick

If you are uncertain whether Everton will have the quality to beat Liverpool, but believe the improving hosts can make life difficult for the visitors, there are several markets that you ought to consider as a means of supporting the hosts.

As well as the good form they have shown since Moyes was appointed, it is also worth noting that Everton have been difficult to beat at Goodison Park over a much longer period of time. Their 10-game home form is W4-D4-L2, with Everton keeping five clean sheets across those 10 matches.

One way of backing Everton would be on the Asian Handicap. With the Asian Handicap market, you award the team of your choosing a handicap — which can be positive or negative — before the game kicks-off. You then add the scoreline at the end of the game to the handicap you chose before the game kicked-off to see whether you have a winning selection.

Everton Asian Handicap Decimal Odds (Fractional Odds) +0.5 2.9 (19/10) +0.75 2.6 (8/5) +1.0 2.2 (6/5) +1.25 1.9 (9/10) +1.5 1.67 (4.6)

So, for example, picking Everton +0.5 Asian Handicap means you will make a profit if Everton win or if the game ends in a draw because, in both instances, your handicap added to the final scoreline will give you a winning selection. As our table shows, Everton +0.5 Asian Handicap is 2.9 (19/10).

If you are looking for a more conservative selection, consider Everton +1.0 Asian Handicap, at 2.2 (6/5). With this pick, in the event of Everton losing by a single goal, your stakes would be returned (as the handicap would have been equaled). So you would lose only in the event of Liverpool winning by two or more goals. Should Everton win or the game end in a draw, you would make a profit.

An alternative to the Asian Handicap would be to consider Everton-Draw on the Double Chance market. This works the same as backing Everton with a +0.5 Asian Handicap start — i.e. you will make a profit if Everton win, or if the game ends all-square. Like Everton +0.5 Asian Handicap, Everton-Draw on the Double Chance market is currently available at odds of 2.9 (19/20).

Best bet

We believe that Everton’s good form makes them a smarter pick than the visitors on the Asian Handicap. The hosts' improvement under Moyes, plus the fact that they have lost only two of their last 10 Premier League home matches, indicates that the hosts ought to be difficult to beat.

Liverpool are so dangerous, however, that we prefer the more conservative option of backing Everton +1.0 Asian Handicap rather than Everton +0.5 Asian Handicap. If you are looking for a pick in this market, Everton +1.0 Asian Handicap would be our choice.

Low-Scoring Clash on the Cards

The most notable thing about Everton’s current run of three straight Premier League wins is that they have kept clean sheets in their last two outings. Moyes has long enjoyed a reputation as a manager that makes his teams difficult to break down, and there are already signs of him turning Everton into a team in this mold yet again.

Liverpool may be the Premier League’s top scorers with 56 goals from 23 games, but they will find it harder to breach the Everton back line than they have certain other defences in the Premier League this season.

Number of Goals in the Game Under Over 2.0 3.35 1.3 2.5 2.23 1.73 3.0 1.73 2.09 3.5 1.47 2.75

Best Bet

Given that Everton would almost certainly settle for a draw, and have been improving defensively under Moyes, we believe a low-scoring encounter is more likely than a high-scoring encounter.

Our table above shows that Under 3 Goals can be backed at 1.73. With this selection, you would have your stakes returned if the game featured exactly three goals, and make a profit if the game has no goals, one goal or two goals.

Eight of Everton’s 12 home games and seven of Liverpool’s away games have featured three goals or fewer this season. The season-long stats, plus the way we expect Everton to set-up, makes Unders the smart pick.

Top selection – Under 3 Goals (1.73)