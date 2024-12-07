Saturday's Merseyside Derby between Everton and Liverpool has been postponed as a result of Storm Darragh. With winds expected to reach between 60-70mph, the Met Office advised people to stay at home and warned that the storm could pose a 'risk of life.'

It was first speculated that the game could be called off when both clubs released a statement advising fans to allow extra time when travelling in order to arrive at the stadium safely. However, it has now been confirmed that the match will not take place and will be rescheduled in due course.

Storm Darragh Cancels Everton vs Liverpool

The fixture is set to be the last derby to take place at Goodison Park

In a short statement released on social media, Everton confirmed the news, stating that: "Today's Merseyside derby at Goodison Park has been postponed due to adverse weather conditions." The clash was set to be the final one between the two teams at Goodison Park before the Toffees move into their new stadium. A further explanation on the club's website read:

"Following a Safety Advisory Group meeting at Goodison Park, attended by officials from both clubs, as well as representatives from Merseyside Police and Liverpool City Council this morning, it was decided that, due to the risk to safety in the local area due to strong wind gusts, and an amber severe wind warning that remains in place until 6am on Sunday, today’s fixture should be postponed on safety grounds."

The news of the severe impact of the weather conditions does not bode well for the construction of the new 52,888-seater, which was recently flooded as a result of not yet being equipped with the full Siphonic drainage system.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Everton's last Premier League game to be cancelled due to safety concerns regarding the weather came ahead of their fixture against Crystal Palace on February 12th 2014.

The postponement means that Everton will hold the bragging rights over the league leaders for a little while longer, as they picked up a 2-0 win in their last meeting thanks to goals from Jarrad Branthwaite and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.