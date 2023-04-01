Everton and Spurs clash on Monday night in a game that pits the two current Premier League crisis clubs against each other.

While the arrival of Sean Dyche’s arrival has led to an upturn in form that has the Toffees in with a good shout of survival this season, the threat of a points deduction hangs over the club’s head following several charges related to Financial Fair Play breaches. It is absolutely imperative that as many points as possible are accumulated in case of such an event.

Incompetence has also been a feature of Spurs in recent weeks and months (and years?) with Antonio Conte being sacked following an all-out attack on the players, culture and history of the club. This was followed by Director of Football Fabio Paratici’s 30-month ban from Italian football being extended to a global ban, just a day after he addressed the fanbase and reassured them of the plan.

Despite this absolute shambles and the peculiar appointment of Conte’s assistant Cristian Stellini as caretaker, Spurs currently sit in fourth place and a win here would be a major boost to their hopes of Champions League football next season. With so much on the line, we have all bases covered for the fixture.

When do Everton play Spurs?

The match takes place on Monday 3rd April with a kick-off time of 8pm (UK time).

Where will Everton vs Spurs be played?

The match will be played at Goodison Park

Where can you watch Everton vs Spurs?

The match is Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football offering and, as such, will be shown on both Sky Sports Main Event (Sky channel 501, Virgin channel 401) and Sky Sports Premier League (Sky channel 502 and Virgin channel 402).

Coverage starts on both at 7pm and given all the current ongoings at Spurs, it is certainly one not to miss.

How can you live stream Everton vs Spurs?

With the match on Sky Sports, it will also be available to view on Sky Go on mobile/computer/tablet.

Of course, you will need a Sky subscription for this.

Everton vs Spurs history

Despite both being two of the most famous clubs in the country and long-established top flight stalwarts, there is little to no rivalry between the clubs.

This is due to both their geographical distance and the fact they have rarely competed against one another for domestic honours. In recent times, Spurs have overtaken Everton in the Premier League pecking order, but that’s about it.

Several big-name players have played for both clubs, however, with the likes of Gary Lineker, Paul Gascoigne, David Ginola, Louis Saha and Aaron Lennon wearing both blue and white colours during their careers. Lineker is the only one who can say he is a legend in both North London and Merseyside, having won the golden boot during stints with each club.

Of the current squads, Andros Townsend started his career with Spurs but is now at Everton, although he will not feature this weekend as he continues to recover from a knee injury.

Most recently, Richarlison swapped Goodison for the Tottenham Hotspur stadium, which was another reflection of Spurs’ higher standing. The Brazilian forward has had more bust-ups with Antonio Conte than league goals this season to date, which is abysmal given he cost £60 million last summer.

Might he finally get off the mark this weekend at his former home?

One man who has never struggled to score against Everton is Harry Kane, with the England captain scoring 14 goals in 15 Premier League games against them. Having broken the national team goalscoring record, he comes into this game full of confidence despite the malaise surrounding him at his club.

Overall Head to Head record

The clubs have met on 185 occasions, with Spurs holding the upper hand with 70 wins to Everton’s 57. The other 58 encounters between the pair have ended in draws via 11v11.

Last five meetings (all competitions)

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 15: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg of Tottenham Hotspur scores their team's second goal during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Everton FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 15, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

15th October 2022: Spurs 2-0 Everton – Premier League

7th March 2022: Spurs 5-0 Everton – Premier League

7th November 2021: Everton 0-0 Spurs – Premier League

16th April 2021: Everton 2-2 Spurs – Premier League

10th February 2021: Everton 5-4 Spurs – FA Cup

Everton vs Spurs Team News

Sean Dyche continues to be without Dominic Calvert-Lewin, with the striker having no set date for a return from the numerous knocks and niggles that have plagued both this season and much of the previous two. Andros Townsend, as mentioned, is also out for the rest of the season.

To compound their current issues, Spurs have a lengthy injury list for the first game of the post-Conte era. Rodrigo Bentancur and Yves Bissouma’s seasons are both over, while Hugo Lloris, Emerson Royal, Ryan Sessesgnon and Ben Davies will all miss Monday’s game.

Richarlison and Ivan Perisic are both rated at 50:50, with Cristian Stellini having his work cut out for his first game in caretaker charge.

via Premier Injuries

Predicted Lineups

Everton Predicted Starting XI: Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Tarkowski, Godfrey; Iwobi, Doucoure, Gueye, Onana, McNeil; Gray

Spurs Predicted Starting XI: Forster; Porro, Dier, Romero, Sanchez, Perisic; Hojberg, Skipp; Son, Kulusevski, Kane

Match prediction

Sean Dyche

Everton 1-1 Spurs: It’s hard to back either of these clubs to win a game given their current predicaments, so a draw seems only fair.