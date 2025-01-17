It is hard to know which of the two managers will be more concerned when Everton and Tottenham Hotspur go head-to-head in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon (UK time).

David Moyes made a losing start on his return for his second spell as Everton manager when his side were beaten 1-0 by Aston Villa at Goodison Park on Wednesday night. Meanwhile, his Tottenham counterpart Ange Postecoglou saw Spurs’ diminishing hopes of challenging for a European place fade even further when they lost 2-1 against North London rivals Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on the same night.

Result Decimal Odds Fractional Odds US Moneyline Everton 2.88 15/8 +188 The Draw 3.6 13/5 +260 Tottenham Hotspur 2.5 6/4 +150

A Battle of Unbackable Sides

Given how the two sides have performed recently, there are no reasons to back either of them this weekend. Everton’s form was poor under their former manager Sean Dyche, and after seeing his side’s underwhelming performance in midweek, Moyes will be under no illusions about the size of the task ahead of him as he looks to guide the club away from the relegation zone.

With just one win from their last 12 Premier League games (W1-D6-L5), the Toffees may be able to avoid defeat here, but there is no strong evidence that they will win.

Tottenham’s defeat at Arsenal was their seventh in their last 11 Premier League matches, and their fourth in their last five. They have won just seven of 21 games this season, and are a dismal 14th in the Premier League standings at the time of writing.

Best Bet

Everton are 2.88 (15/8) to claim all three points, while Tottenham are 2.5 (6/4) and The Draw is 3.6 (13/5). Given how few games these two sides have won recently, and also across the season as a whole, the prices on home and away victories should be overlooked.

In a game where neither side inspires confidence, The Draw by default may be the smart selection, especially as it is the clear outsider of three in this market. Our advice, however, would be to look elsewhere for more judicious choices on the game.

Under 2.5 Goals the Value Selection

Everton have struggled for goals all season, and after seeing his side's midweek defeat, Moyes openly admitted that there are obvious shortcomings in the final third.

“I think it is there for everybody to see. Sean [Dyche] has brought in a great group with their attitude and commitment, but we desperately need to add quality in certain areas to create goals and finish them off," Moyes told the gathered media.

Number of Goals in the Match Under Over 1.5 4.75 (15/4) 1.22 (2/9) 2.0 4.2 (16/5) 1.72 (8/11) 2.5 2.2 (6/5) 1.72 (8/11) 3.0 1.7 (7/10) 2.13 (9/8) 3.5 1.5 (1/2) 2.75 (7/4)

The stats bear out what Moyes is saying: only bottom club Southampton (13) have scored fewer than Everton’s total of 15 Premier League goals (in 20 games) this season. And, Moyes being Moyes, there is a good chance that Everton’s defending – already impressive under Dyche, evidenced by the side's record of just 26 goals conceded, the joint sixth-best in the division – will become even more of a priority.

Everton's goals stats at both ends of the pitch and the way we expect their play to evolve under Moyes point towards Unders in Everton's matches, not just here but also in the weeks ahead. Everton have recorded the highest number of Under 2.5 Goals matches in the Premier League so far this season – 13 out of 20 – and we expect them to remain the ‘go-to’ team in this particular statistical category for the remainder of the campaign.

Tottenham’s Premier League fixtures have been far higher-scoring – 15 of their 21 games have featured Over 2.5 Goals – but this weekend they may struggle to play the open, attacking style they normally favour. That's because, after seeing his team lose in midweek, Moyes is likely to double-down, in our view, and try to make Everton harder to beat, especially as he is fully aware of their flaws in the final third.

Top Prediction

As our table above shows, Under 2.5 Goals is available at an odds-against price of 2.2 (6/5). It is a surprise to us that the market believes this game is more likely to have three or more goals than it is to have no goals, one goal or two goals.

Given the solid tactics Moyes is likely to employ and Everton’s troubles in front of goal, we are happy to make Under 2.5 Goals our top pick on the game.

Top Prediction – Under 2.5 Goals (2.2)

Avoid Tottenham on the Corners Markets

Ahead of Tottenham’s midweek visit to Arsenal, we flagged up just how many corners Tottenham had been winning in their away games this season. Over 3.5 Total Away Corners was our recommendation, and it duly made a profit for us as Tottenham won four corners at the Emirates Stadium.

Total Away (Tottenham) Corners Decimal Odds (Fractional Odds) Over 4.5 1.48 (19/40) Over 5.5 1.91 (10/11) Over 6.5 2.6 (8/5) Over 7.5 3.8 (14/5) Over 8.5 5.5 (9/2)

We were looking to make the same recommendation on this game, but the prices on Tottenham winning corners are much shorter for this trip to Goodison Park. As our table above shows, the price on Over 3.5 Total Away Corners is not even listed, with Tottenham odds-on to win Over 4.5 and Over 5.5 Corners.

Best Bet

The trend is still worth pointing out: Tottenham have averaged an impressive 7.1 corners per away game this season, and won six or more corners in six of their 10 Premier League away games.

On that basis, you might like to consider Over 5.5 Total Away Corners at 1.91. We prefer to take a watching brief, however, mainly because the prices on Tottenham winning more than 4.5 and 5.5 corners are a little shorter than we would like.

Odds from Oddschecker - Correct as of 17/01/2025