Everton have joined Premier League rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers in the race for Botafogo forward Igor Jesus, according to Brazilian outlet UOL.

The English duo are reportedly keeping an eye on the 'exceptional' 23-year-old, who has already attracted several suitors despite only joining Botafogo in July.

While Fulham have been linked with Jesus before, Everton have now emerged as contenders for his signature in 2025 and have been informed of the conditions required to sign the striker in January.

According to UOL, Botafogo are likely to reject offers below £16.5m (€20m) for Jesus, and they are in a strong negotiating position, with the Brazilian under contract until December 2027.

Jesus, who was praised for 'conquering Brazil', has been in impressive form since his move from Shabab Al-Ahli to Botafogo in July, scoring eight goals and providing five assists in 30 appearances this season, while also helping the club win their first-ever Copa Libertadores.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jesus has scored five and assisted two goals in 22 Brazilian Serie A appearances this season.

Everton, whose match with Liverpool was postponed on Saturday, have struggled for goals this season, managing just 14 in their first 14 games.

Only bottom-placed Southampton have scored fewer (9), in a concerning campaign start for Sean Dyche, who now faces pressure to save his job at Goodison Park ahead of The Friedkin Group’s potential takeover.

The Toffees are currently 15th in the Premier League, just five points above the drop zone, and are believed to be targeting reinforcements in January.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, Everton could be looking to raid Lyon once again, with midfielder Maxence Caqueret now in their sights ahead of the winter transfer window.

The Merseysiders have already welcomed Jake O’Brien and Orel Mangala from the French giants this summer and are now considering another midfield addition.

Caqueret reportedly has several admirers in the Premier League, with Crystal Palace also believed to be interested in the former France under-21 international.

Igor Jesus' Botafogo Stats (2024 Serie A) Games 21 Goals 5 Assists 2 Expected goals 6.2 Expected assisted goals 2.5 Minutes played 1,374

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 09-11-24.