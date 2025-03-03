Former Manchester United executive Dan Ashworth is on Everton’s shortlist to become their new sporting director, journalist Graeme Bailey has revealed.

The Toffees are preparing for changes behind the scenes, with current director of football Kevin Thelwell expected to leave when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Everton have begun identifying potential replacements and have included Ashworth and Brighton & Hove Albion technical director David Weir among the candidates.

New owners The Friedkin Group are assessing their options ahead of the Bramley-Moore Dock era and a crucial summer for the club, with a significant squad rebuild anticipated.

Everton Eyeing Dan Ashworth

Arsenal also keen on the ex-Brighton man

According to Bailey, Ashworth is on the radar of both Everton and Arsenal and is eager to return to football after a brief and underwhelming stint at Man United.

The 53-year-old was dismissed from his role at Old Trafford after just four months, and the club later decided to scrap the position entirely following his departure.

Ashworth, praised as 'one of the most highly regarded football brains', has an extensive background in football administration, with his first role coming in 2000 when he became Peterborough United’s academy director.

He previously held roles at Brighton and Newcastle United before leaving the Magpies in February last year to join United, where he oversaw just one transfer window.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: David Moyes has won four of his first nine games in charge of Everton.

Everton are preparing for a busy first summer transfer window under The Friedkin Group, with multiple departures expected as part of their rebuild.

The contracts of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Michael Keane, Idrissa Gueye, Joao Virginia, Ashley Young, Seamus Coleman, Asmir Begovic and Abdoulaye Doucoure are all set to expire, though the latter is now expected to renew.

David Moyes' Everton Record (2024/25 Premier League) Games 8 Wins 4 Draws 3 Losses 1 Goals scored 15 Goals conceded 9 Points per game 1.88

