The Friedkin Group have identified former Porto manager Sergio Conceicao as their number one target to replace Everton boss Sean Dyche if their prospective takeover at Goodison Park is completed, according to TEAMtalk.

The American consortium agreed to purchase Farhad Moshiri’s majority stake in Everton in late September and is said to be on track to finalise the takeover by the end of the year.

While Dyche is expected to be given a chance to impress under the new ownership, the Friedkin Group have alternatives in mind, with Conceicao now earmarked as their top target.

The Portuguese tactician, who enjoyed impressive success at Porto, winning three league titles in seven seasons, is out of work at the moment, having departed the Portuguese giants at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

However, according to TEAMtalk, it may be difficult to lure the 'possession-heavy' manager to Goodison Park, as he would look for guarantees in terms of a project and transfer signings.

Former Borussia Dortmund boss Edin Terzic is also understood to be in the mix, but the 42-year-old could prove to be outside the club’s budget for the managerial role.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Conceicao won 265 of his 368 games whilst at Porto, collecting 2.29 points per match on average.

The report goes on to claim that former Chelsea and Brighton boss Graham Potter is another candidate for Everton – the 49-year-old remains out of work after being dismissed by the Blues in April 2023.

Another ex-Chelsea manager, Maurizio Sarri, is also on the shortlist, although his chances of taking charge at Goodison Park are seen as ‘more remote’.

Everton, who have lost just once in their last eight Premier League games, are sitting 15th in the table after 12 rounds, having collected 11 points.

After back-to-back goalless draws against Brentford and West Ham, Dyche’s men will next travel to Manchester United on Saturday, before taking on Wolves at Goodison Park next week.

Sergio Conceicao's Porto Record (2017-2024) Games 368 Wins 265 Draws 48 Losses 55 Goals scored 803 Goals conceded 317 Points per game 2.29

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 28-11-24.