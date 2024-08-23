Everton have joined West Ham United in the race to sign Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Carlos Soler, with both clubs plotting moves for the player, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg.

Soler has fallen out of favour at the Parc des Princes, managing just 12 Ligue 1 starts last season. Luis Enrique preferred utilising the likes of Vitinha, Warren Zaire-Emery and Fabian Ruiz, and as a result, the Spaniard is deemed surplus to requirements in Paris.

While West Ham have been cited as the most likely destination for the outcast, with Julen Lopetegui identifying him as his top midfield target, Plettenberg has revealed that Everton are also exploring a deal for the 27-year-old. The Toffees have initiated contact with PSG over a move, although the London Stadium remains the more likely destination.

Everton and West Ham Chasing Soler

The midfielder is valued at €20m

Arriving at PSG from Valencia in the summer of 2022 in a deal that could rise to €21 million, Soler's time in the French capital has not gone according to plan. The Spain international has started just 26 Ligue 1 games in his first two campaigns in Paris, and is now eager to complete a move to a club where he has greater assurances over game time.

PSG are said to be willing to part ways with the midfielder if they are to receive a proposal in the region of €20 million, and aren't keen on sanctioning a loan deal for a player described as "dangerous" by Luis Enrique.

West Ham have identified the Valencia-born man as 'one of their targets', while Sky Sports' Plettenberg revealed on X that Everton are also in the race to sign Soler:

It's thought that West Ham's groundwork put into the deal throughout the summer places them in good stead to secure their man, although Sean Dyche is adamant on bringing Soler to Goodison Park.

Dyche is looking to replace Amadou Onana, who left for Aston Villa earlier this summer, and wants an experienced figure to compliment the likes of Idrissa Gana Gueye, Abdoulaye Doucoure and James Garner in his midfield. Meanwhile, Lopetegui wants to build on the free transfer signing of Guido Rodriguez, looking to find an upgrade on the likes of Tomas Soucek and James Ward-Prowse.

Soler's Ligue 1 Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 24 Goals 2 Assists 2 Pass Accuracy 85.7% Key Passes Per 90 1.65 Progressive Passes Per 90 6.12 Tackles Per 90 1.24 Interceptions Per 90 0.41

Hammers Could Sell Alvarez

Inquiries have been made for the Mexican

A move that could potentially exacerbate the need to acquire Soler is the possible departure of Edson Alvarez. The Hammers have reportedly had 'inquiries' over the Mexican, although are only said to be willing to listen to 'exceptional offers' for the defensive midfielder.

Alvarez only joined the East London outfit last summer in a deal worth in excess of £30 million, but has attracted outside interest already. It's understood that Lopetegui isn't especially keen on allowing the 26-year-old to leave, with the player having started 28 games last season and thus is clearly an important piece of the West Ham side.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 23/08/2024