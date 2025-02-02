Everton could look to get their first deal over the line in the latter stages of the January transfer window, according to reports - with returning boss David Moyes reportedly looking to get a deal over the line for Rennes star Adrien Truffert. The Toffees have enjoyed a recent revival under Moyes, and a dazzling start to his tenure could be rewarded with the addition of the French defender.

With his contract expiring next season, Truffert could look to move on from Rennes - who he captained recently this season - and having made 135 Ligue 1 appearances, registering six goals and 16 assists in the process, alongside Champions League, Europa League and Conference League appearances, he's clearly a talented player.

Report: Everton 'Want' Rennes Star Truffert

David Moyes is looking at one recruit to see out the winter window

The report from Alan Nixon, via his Patreon account, states that Moyes wants to bring Rennes captain Truffert into his ranks to solve his left-back problems at Goodison Park.

Adrien Truffert's Ligue 1 statistics - Stade Rennais squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 19 =3rd Goals 1 =5th Tackles Per Game 1.6 =6th Crosses Per Game 0.2 =8th Match rating 6.50 17th

Moyes is aiming to sign Truffert - who has one cap for France - and he could be tempted by a move to the Premier League. The Toffees have won their last three games in the top-flight to dispel any immediate fears of a Premier League exit, and they can now start to plan for the summer with winter moves, which starts with looking at left-back options other than Vitaliy Mykolenko and Ashley Young.

Truffert is rated at around £20million, and Everton could be able to find the money for the 23-year-old - though Moyes is keen on a loan deal first, and he would be unlikely to secure his services that way. Other Premier League clubs also want Truffert, but Everton have registered a strong interest and will try to close a deal before the transfer deadline on Monday, with the window slamming shut at 11pm. With a strong France-based contingent at the club including Iliman Ndiaye, Idrissa Gueye and Abdoulaye Doucoure - all of whom are French speaking and have played in Ligue 1 - it could be a tempting move for the full-back.

Truffert was born in Belgium, and moved to France at a young age. He joined Rennes' youth academy at the age of 14, before progressing through the 'B' team in Brittany, making his first-team debut in the 2020/21 season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Adrien Truffert has 36 appearances for France's youth teams, scoring four goals.

Since then, he's been a mainstay in the side, making his debut in September 2022 after replacing injured full-back and former Everton man Lucas Digne - but he's been unable to add to his solo cap for Les Bleus.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 02-02-25.

