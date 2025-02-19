Everton are among a host of Premier League clubs keeping tabs on Roma striker Tammy Abraham, who is currently on loan at AC Milan, according to journalist Graeme Bailey.

The Toffees are reportedly keen on bringing the England international back to the Premier League this summer and have earmarked him as a potential replacement for Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Abraham is unlikely to secure a permanent move to AC Milan after the Rossoneri signed Santiago Gimenez from Feyenoord in January and is expected to seek a move elsewhere in search of regular minutes.

The 27-year-old is reportedly aiming to add to his 11 England caps and impress Gareth Southgate ahead of the 2026 World Cup, having last played for the Three Lions in June 2022.

Everton Keen on Tammy Abraham

Ahead of the summer transfer window

According to Bailey, Everton are among several Premier League sides that could offer Abraham a return to England after the season, when he enters the final 24 months of his Roma contract.

The 27-year-old is unlikely to have a future at Stadio Olimpico following Artem Dovbyk’s arrival last summer and is reportedly open to a new challenge elsewhere.

Abraham, who was on David Moyes’ radar during his time at West Ham, has mostly been a bench player for Milan this season, making just nine Serie A starts and scoring two goals.

The £34m striker recently impressed in the Italian Super Cup, scoring the winner against rivals Inter Milan to secure the Rossoneri’s first trophy of the season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Abraham has made 89 Premier League appearances, scoring 26 goals and providing five assists.

Everton have been in superb form under Moyes in their last five top-flight games, winning four and drawing once against Merseyside rivals Liverpool.

The Toffees will host Manchester United for the final time at Goodison Park this weekend before taking on Brentford next Wednesday.

Tammy Abraham's AC Milan Stats (2024/25 Serie A) Games 20 Goals 2 Assists 2 Expected goals 6.1 Minutes played 883

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 19-02-25.