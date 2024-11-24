Everton are reportedly eyeing a move for Botafogo winger Luiz Henrique, with manager, Sean Dyche, eager to strengthen his squad in the January transfer window, according to Football Insider.

The Merseyside club currently sits 15th in the Premier League table, just three points above the relegation zone and, as such, Dyche and his entourage are eager to seek reinforcements to ensure his side can pull away from the drop. The Toffees' attack, in particular, has struggled on far too many occasions - only Southampton have scored fewer goals than Everton so far this campaign - and Henrique has emerged as a prime target to bolster options going forward.

Everton Target Brazilian Winger Henrique for January Move

Luiz Henrique has impressed in Brazil this season

As per Peter O'Rourke, via the Inside Track Podcast, the wingers department is something Dyche "would like to improve", and Henrique consequently fits the bill in this case. The 23-year-old, who has previously been dubbed an "absolute sensation", has impressed in Brazil, netting 11 times in 50 appearances across all competitions for Serie A outfit, Botafogo. He has also emerged as an option for Dorival Junior's Brazilian national team, making six appearances in their recent World Cup qualifying rounds and scoring twice in the process.

Luiz Henrique's 2024/25 Serie A statistics Appearances 32 Goals 7 Assists 3 Shots per 90 2.18 Key passes per 90 1.71 Successful take ons per 90 3.19

His talent is indubitable, and Football Insider notes that his employers have firmly attached a £25 million price tag to his name to fend off interest. Although they remain unwilling to part ways with their man, Henrique himself may find a switch to the Premier League enticing for his further development, particularly given that it would mark the former Real Betis forward's return to a major football league in Europe.

From Everton's perspective, the price tag in tandem with Botafogo's reluctance to sell in January may be an obstacle. However, despite the hefty valuation, Everton may have the financial resources to negotiate a deal. It was previously noted that the pending takeover by The Friedkin Group is expected to provide Dyche with additional transfer funds which should support as many as three new signings in the upcoming transfer window.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - Correct as of 24/11/2024