Everton have added Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell to their list of full-back options for January, according to The Athletic.

The Toffees are reportedly eyeing the England international among other targets in the winter market as they look to bolster David Moyes’ backline with new arrivals before the transfer deadline on February 3.

According to The Athletic, Chilwell may only join Everton on a permanent deal – a loan move is deemed ‘not possible’, as Armando Broja is already at Goodison Park and Chelsea have no plans to recall the Albanian, despite his ankle injury.

Everton have yet to make any signings in January after replacing Sean Dyche with Moyes but are thought to be pursuing multiple additions to boost their Premier League survival chances.

Everton Eyeing Chelsea’s Ben Chilwell

Other Premier League clubs are interested

According to The Athletic, Everton may face competition from other Premier League clubs for Chilwell, who has been out of Enzo Maresca’s plans this term:

“Everton have added Chilwell to their list of options, but a loan is not possible because Armando Broja is already at Goodison Park and there are no plans to recall him at this stage despite suffering an ankle injury. Other clubs from the Premier League and outside of England are also keen.”

Chilwell has played just 45 minutes for Chelsea this season and is being kept out of action to avoid the risk of injury, which could hinder a January transfer.

The 28-year-old appears to have no future under Maresca and was heavily linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge in the previous transfer window but remained at the club despite interest from other Premier League sides.

Chilwell joined the Blues for £50m in the summer of 2020 from Leicester City and has made 107 appearances to date, scoring nine goals and providing 12 assists.

Everton are thought to be exploring other full-back options in January, with Southampton’s Kyle Walker-Peters also under consideration.

According to reports, the Toffees’ new owners are prepared to back Moyes with as many as three signings this month, although their winter business is likely to depend on outgoings.

Ben Chilwell's Chelsea Stats (2024/25) Games 1 Starts 0 Goals 0 Assists 0 Minutes played 45

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Fabrizio Romano Shares Transfer Updates on Arsenal, Liverpool and Man Utd Fabrizio Romano shares big transfer updates on Arsenal, Newcastle United, Liverpool and Manchester United his latest newsletter.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 21-01-25.