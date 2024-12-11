Everton are among a host of Premier League clubs interested in Lyon winger Ernest Nuamah ahead of the January transfer window, according to FootMercato.

The Toffees, alongside Fulham and Crystal Palace, have been named as potential suitors for the 21-year-old and could soon offer him an escape from Ligue 1.

Nuamah, who joined Lyon from Belgian side Molenbeek in July, has struggled to get firing in France, managing just one assist and six starts under boss Pierre Sage.

The 'exceptional' 21-year-old has failed to live up to his £23.5m price tag so far and could depart Les Gones just six months after penning a four-year deal.

A sale in January may also benefit Lyon given their financial woes – the French giants were handed a provisional relegation from Ligue 1 and need to offload players in 2025 to avoid the worst-case scenario at season’s end.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Nuamah has won 12 senior caps for Ghana, scoring three goals and providing two assists since his debut in June 2023.

While Fulham were heavily linked with Nuamah before the season, Everton have also emerged as contenders for his signature in January.

The Toffees are desperate to find more goals in the second half of the season, having netted just 14 in their first 14 games.

Sean Dyche’s side have been given an unexpected period of rest after their Liverpool game was postponed and may have used the time to reassess the squad ahead of a hectic run of games in late December.

Everton will face Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Nottingham Forest in their final four top-flight fixtures of 2024 and are understood to be looking at new signings in January.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, Everton are weighing their full-back options, as well as signings in midfield and attack, but these could largely depend on outgoings.

There is also some anticipation surrounding Dominic Calvert-Lewin's departure in January, given his contract expires at the end of the season.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 11-12-24.