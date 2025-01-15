Everton are interested in Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters but are unlikely to move for him in the January transfer window, according to TEAMtalk.

The Toffees have reportedly been deterred by Southampton’s £7m asking price for the English defender, whose contract expires at the end of the season, and he is not expected to renew, given Southampton’s slim chances of surviving in the Premier League.

Everton are more likely to revisit their interest in Walker-Peters once his deal at St Mary’s expires or negotiate a pre-contract agreement for his move to Merseyside.

However, they are likely to face competition for Walker-Peters’ signature if they decide to wait, with other top-flight clubs also reportedly keen on the 27-year-old.

Everton ‘Put Off’ by Walker-Peters’ Price

May wait for contract expiry

According to TEAMtalk, Southampton’s £7m valuation of Walker-Peters has put off a number of Premier League clubs, including Leicester City, from pursuing a move in January.

Regarding Everton, there has reportedly been no concrete contact from the Toffees to Southampton or Walker-Peters’ representatives over a January deal. However, his future remains one to watch until the end of the transfer window on 3 February.

Everton are reportedly looking to strengthen at both right-back and left-back under new manager David Moyes in January, and Walker-Peters’ addition would make sense given his ability to play in both positions.

The 'extraordinary' 27-year-old has been a key player for Southampton this season, making 18 top-flight starts and providing two assists.

Walker-Peters has retained his place in the starting XI under new manager Ivan Juric, who has struggled to improve results since replacing Russell Martin in December, collecting zero points from his first three Premier League games.

Southampton sit bottom of the table with just six points, 11 fewer than Everton, who are 16th and will next face Aston Villa at Goodison Park on Wednesday.

Kyle Walker-Peters' Southampton Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 18 Goals 0 Assists 2 Goal-creating actions 4 Pass accuracy % 89.1 Minutes played 1,600

