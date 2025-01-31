Everton are interested in acquiring the services of Sheffield United striker Louie Marsh after completing a move for Charly Alcaraz on Friday, according to TBR Football.

It has been a tumultuous season for Everton, one that has seen them battling relegation once more in an effort to retain their Premier League status. Moods have improved in recent weeks, though, firstly with the takeover of a new ownership followed by two successive wins under new manager David Moyes.

Moyes, who was announced as Sean Dyche’s successor in January, is keen on reinforcing his attack. Youngster Youssef Chermiti and long-serving striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin have both suffered with injury problems this season, leaving only Beto as an option for Everton, who himself has shown shaky form throughout the campaign.

As such, they have been hunting for a striker all winter and have seemingly got a target in mind.

Everton keen on Marsh

Other clubs are in the race

A 20-year-old striker, rumours surrounding Marsh’s future have been called into question in recent weeks, particularly after the Blades signed Ben Brereton-Diaz on loan and Tom Cannon from Leicester City as they aim to bolster their push for promotion to the Premier League.

Louie Marsh 24/25 Senior Stats So Far Competition Appearances Goals Assists Minutes Played Championship 0 0 0 0 Carabao Cup 2 1 0 160' FA Cup 1 0 0 81'

A young player with infinite potential who has been labelled as 'highly-rated', Marsh could spend years on Merseyside if the Toffees are able to negotiate a deal. This may be challenging, however, as Sheffield United reportedly have no interest in letting Marsh leave on a permanent basis.

Everton are one of a number of Premier League clubs that admire Marsh, with Crystal Palace and Brentford two other sides that are keen on the striker, according to reports. Sheffield United, meanwhile, would seemingly prefer to loan Marsh out for the remainder of the season and integrate him into the first-team properly upon his return.

While it would be a smart and shrewd bit of business from Everton, it appears that Moyes’ side may have to look elsewhere for attacking reinforcements.

(All stats are from Transfermarkt and are correct as of 31/01/2025)