Everton are among several Premier League clubs showing interest in Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff, The Athletic has revealed.

The Toffees are reportedly long-standing admirers of the English midfielder, who could leave St James’ Park before the transfer deadline on 3 February.

The 27-year-old has struggled for regular minutes under Eddie Howe recently and may explore his options this week, although a departure is considered more likely this summer, when he enters the final 12 months of his contract.

Everton are anticipating a busy end to the transfer window and are reportedly targeting two new signings for David Moyes, who replaced Sean Dyche as manager earlier this month.

Everton Eyeing Sean Longstaff

A summer move is more likely

According to The Athletic, multiple Premier League clubs have contacted Newcastle regarding Longstaff, but no concrete offers have been submitted so far.

The Magpies could demand a reasonable fee for the 27-year-old, given that selling an academy graduate would represent ‘pure profit’ from a PSR perspective.

Longstaff has made 23 appearances for Newcastle across all competitions this season, with 11 starts, eight of those in the Premier League.

The 27-year-old, described as ‘incredible’ by Andrew Reynolds, was a key player for Howe in Sandro Tonali’s absence last season but has struggled to secure a consistent place in the starting XI this term.

Everton are expected to bring in midfield reinforcements this summer, with Abdoulaye Doucoure and Idrissa Gueye out of contract and Orel Mangala, who suffered a worrying injury, set to return to Lyon when his loan spell ends.

The Toffees have yet to make any signings in January but are monitoring Chelsea’s Carney Chukwuemeka, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

Any potential loan deal for the 21-year-old would require the early termination of Armando Broja’s loan, following his long-term injury.

Sean Longstaff's Newcastle Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 18 Goals / assists 0 / 0 Expected goals 0.6 Pass accuracy % 84.3 Minutes played 721

