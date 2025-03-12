Everton are showing interest in Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff ahead of the summer transfer window, according to talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook.

Toffees boss David Moyes is reportedly ‘a big admirer’ of the English midfielder, who is understood to be open to leaving St James’ Park after struggling for regular minutes this season.

Longstaff’s departure would represent 100% profit for Newcastle under PSR rules, as the 27-year-old came through their academy.

Newcastle were open to offers for Longstaff in January despite extending his contract until June 2026 earlier this year.

Everton Keen on Sean Longstaff

David Moyes admires the 27-year-old

Longstaff has been an important player for Newcastle since graduating from the club’s academy in 2018/19, making 210 senior appearances, scoring 16 goals and providing 11 assists.

The 27-year-old, praised as 'incredible', became a regular for Eddie Howe last season following Sandro Tonali’s suspension and amassed 46 appearances across all competitions.

However, this season, the uncapped English midfielder has been pushed to the bench, making just eight Premier League starts, with his last appearance in the first XI coming on December 7 in a 4-2 loss at Brentford.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Longstaff scored six goals in 35 Premier League appearances last season.

Everton are anticipating a busy summer under Friedkin Group ownership and are expected to appoint a new sporting director following Kevin Thelwell’s departure at the end of the season.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, the Toffees are also targeting reinforcements up front for Moyes and have registered interest in Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic.

It is believed Juventus may accept as little as £25m for the Serbian this summer when his contract enters its final 12 months.

Sean Longstaff's Newcastle Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 21 Goals / assists 0 / 0 Expected goals 0.6 Goal-creating actions 2 Minutes played 746

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 12-03-25.