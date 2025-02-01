Everton are considering pouncing for Eintracht Frankfurt's versatile midfielder, Junior Dina Ebimbe, after the Frenchman failed to secure a move to AS Monaco, according to BILD (via Sport Witness).

Dina Ebimbea, a Paris Saint-Germain's academy product, underwent a medical with Monaco ahead of a proposed switch to Louis II Stadium. The 24-year-old deleted all relevant Frankfurt posts from his social media in preparation for the move but failed a medical after the French outfit found an issue with his calf.

The French midfielder has returned to the Bundesliga club, but his future is still up in the air despite missing out on a move to the Ligue 1 side. He has been in talks with several European clubs over the past year, including Everton, whose new owners, The Friedkin Group, have been keen to strengthen David Moyes' squad.

The Toffees are unlikely to be an option in this window

Everton, Serie A giants Napoli and Turkish heavyweights Galatasaray are all eyeing Dina Ebimbe, who has appeared six times in the Bundesliga this season, registering two assists on the right of Dino Toppmoller's side, but has come in and out of the team due to various fitness problems and has just over two years left on his contract.

Junior Dina Ebimbe Stats (Bundesliga 2024-25) Appearances (starts) 6 (3) Goals 0 Assists 1 Key passes 0.5 Ground duels won 1.7 (37%) Aerial duels won 1.5 (60%)

The former PSG man remains on the Toffees' radar after they tracked him last summer, but the Premier League relegation battlers aren't expected to sign him before the winter transfer window closes on Monday (February 3). A loan was more likely for the Merseysiders, and that looks to be out of the equation because all of their loan spots are occupied following the loan signing of Carlos Alcaraz from Brazilian outfit Flamengo.

Frankfurt's asking price is thought to be around €10-15 million (£8.3 million-12.5 million) for Dina Ebimbe, who arrived in from the Parc des Princes in July 2023 and could be on the move in the summer, giving the recruitment staff enough time to assess his fitness amid his obvious calf issue. If the midfielder who German football believes 'plays like Bellingham' is still available at the end of the season, he could be targeted as part of an anticipated rebuild at the start of the second Moyes era.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 01/02/2025

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox