Everton want to sign Marcus Edwards from Sporting CP this month on loan, according to Football Insider.

David Moyes is thought to be keen to add a wide player and the Toffees have identified the former Tottenham winger as a potential target.

Edwards, 26, was a highly rated prospect at Spurs in his youth and was singled out for praise by the club's then-manager Mauricio Pochettino, who described him as a "mini-Messi" in 2016.

A return to England on the cards for Edwards

He could prove a cost-effective option for Everton

Everton have endured a difficult start to the campaign, flirting with what would be a historic relegation from the Premier League once again and parting ways with manager Sean Dyche earlier in January.

Former boss Moyes made a dramatic return to Goodison Park with the remit of transforming the club's fortunes, and the Scotsman has identified the wide areas as particularly in need of reinforcement, given the Toffees' struggles in front of goal. Lyon winger Ernest Nuamah had previously been targeted, but the French club refused to sell.

Football Insider have suggested that Sporting would accept a bid of around £10million for Edwards' services, a cut-price fee that could tempt the Toffees into action. However, the report suggests that Everton are hoping to acquire the player on loan, while Sporting would prefer a straight sale.

Marcus Edwards Sporting CP Stats Appearances 120 Goals 24 Assists 26

Edwards' record of 24 goals and 26 assists in 120 appearances across all competitions for Sporting is solid for a wide player - but it may be his price tag that proves the most attractive aspect of this deal for the cash-strapped Toffees, who will be particularly keen to spend within their means after incurring sanctions last season for breaching Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

Injury issues have limited Edwards' involvement for Sporting this season, though the left-footed right winger has managed three goals in his 10 appearances across all competitions.

