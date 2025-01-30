Everton are showing interest in sealing a move for Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi before the transfer deadline on Monday, according to Soccernet.

The Toffees are reportedly considering making an offer for the Nigeria international in the coming days as they look to boost David Moyes’ frontline with a new arrival.

Awoniyi has struggled for regular game time at the City Ground this season and would be open to a departure in search of consistent playing time in the Premier League.

The 27-year-old has been largely a second-choice striker behind Chris Wood this term, making just two top-flight starts and scoring once in 158 minutes.

Everton Eyeing Taiwo Awoniyi Move

The 27-year-old ‘wants’ City Ground exit

According to Soccernet, with AFCON 2025 and the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the horizon, Awoniyi is ‘hungry’ to play more games to secure a spot in the Nigeria squad.

The 27-year-old has won eight caps for the Super Eagles to date and faces plenty of battles for minutes on international duty, with the likes of Ademola Lookman, Victor Osimhen and Victor Boniface among his competitors.

Awoniyi, labelled a 'monster' by David Hundeyin, joined Forest on a five-year deal from Bundesliga side Union Berlin in 2022 and remains among the club’s record arrivals, ranking fourth all-time.

It remains to be seen if Everton will advance on their reported interest in Awoniyi anytime soon, considering David Moyes’ side may have alternative options at striker.

According to The Athletic, the Toffees are also in contention to secure Brighton forward Evan Ferguson, who was made available on loan in the final days of the January transfer window.

Everton are reportedly keen on welcoming reinforcements up front in the next few days, having lost Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Armando Broja to injuries, while Beto’s future remains unclear, with Serie A clubs eyeing the Guinea-Bissau international.

Taiwo Awoniyi's Nottingham Forest Stats (2024/25) Games 20 Goals 1 Assists 0 Minutes played 401

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 30-01-25.