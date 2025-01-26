Everton have reportedly joined the race to sign Sparta Prague midfielder Angelo Preciado, though interest is mounting from multiple European clubs, according to Sport Witness.

The 26-year-old initially climbed the ranks of local clubs in Ecuador before switching to Belgian outfit, Genk, in December 2020. Later in 2023, Sparta Prague swooped in for the international, and he has since made 38 senior appearances for the Czechian outlet. A versatile player, Preciado has featured mainly on the right-hand side of midfield, and he is also capable of playing a role at right-back as well, though he has missed much of this season so far due to injury.

Everton Eyeing Move for Sparta Prague Ace Preciado

They have reportedly had an offer rejected

Per the report from Sport Witness, Turkish outfit, Fenerbahce, have also joined the race for the Toffees' target, Preciado, alongside Premier League rivals, Brentford. According to Sporx, both Everton and the Bees had initial offers rejected for the Ecuadorian, though any of the three clubs could be eyeing late moves before the January transfer window slams shut.

Having recently appointed David Moyes to the helm, replacing ex-boss, Sean Dyche, avoiding relegation is the utmost priority at Goodison Park this term. The Scottish tactician is reportedly being backed by the club's top brass this month, and while they are yet to confirm a first signing, they have been linked with a plethora of players nonetheless.

Angelo Preciado's 2024/25 Czech First League statistics Appearances 5 Minutes Played 357 Assists 2 Crosses per 90 1.75 Tackles Won per 90 0.5 Interceptions per 90 0.5

The acquisition of Preciado, who has been "on fire" this term, could help support the depth in the wide areas of Moyes' squad, amid injuries to the likes of Seamus Coleman and Dwight McNeil.

Meanwhile, Sporting's Marcus Edwards is another wide man target, though a more offensive-minded one, as opposed to Preciado. The 26-year-old has been tipped for a move back to the Premier League, after permanently departing from Tottenham's academy in 2019, and it is thought that his employers are holding out bids in the region of £10 million, while Everton would prefer a straight loan.

