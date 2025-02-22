Everton want to sign Marseille winger Luis Henrique this summer ahead of Premier League rivals, according to TBR Football.

The 23-year-old has been one of the standout players this season in France's top-flight, and as such, he has plenty of suitors that are ready to pay big money for the Brazilian this summer.

Toffees boss David Moyes has identified the forward areas of his squad as a key position to target, and Henrique has now emerged as a target to come in during the summer as they head to the Bramley-Moore Dock Stadium.

Everton Could Land Future Brazilian Star

Luis Henrique could move to the Premier League

According to a report, Everton are among the shortlist of Premier League clubs that have declared interest in the Marseille star. In fact, they have sent scouts to the Ligue 1 side to watch him in action, as they begin their planning for the summer.

Moyes has got the Toffees playing well again since his return to the club, but you do still feel as though they need more in the forward areas if they are to push on and become a solid mid-table team next season.

Of course, former Marseille forward Iliman Ndiaye has been absolutely outstanding for Everton this season, scoring six Premier League goals, and perhaps his former teammate Henrique could join back up with him in the summer.

Stats Output Percentile Ranking Appearances 24 N/A Goals 9 N/A Assists 6 N/A Goals to Shot Ratio Per 90 0.26 99th Percentile Shot-Creating Actions Per 90 3.64 96th Percentile

Percentile Ranking = Stats compared to positional peers from Europe's big five leagues within the last 365 days.

Under the tutelage of former Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi, Henrique has netted nine times and served up six assists in 24 matches in all competitions. Henrique, who can play down either wing or through the middle as a number nine, has an eye for goal from range, and he can create magic out of nothing.

With the form that Henrique has shown over the past 12 months, he is now being touted as one of Brazil's finest attacking talents outside the superstar names such as Vinícius Jr, Rodrygo and Raphinha. The Guardian recently labelled him as "one of Brazil's brightest forwards" and his talent is something the Toffees could well profit from.

All stats taken from FBref - Correct as of 22/02/25.

