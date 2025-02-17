Everton are eyeing a summer move for Lyon attacker Rayan Cherki and have identified him as a ‘potential target’ for the upcoming transfer window, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The Toffees were linked with the 21-year-old in January and are expected to revisit their interest after the season, when Cherki enters the final year of his contract.

However, securing a deal could prove difficult, as Cherki is reportedly keen on joining a Champions League club if he leaves Lyon in the summer.

The France U21 international was linked with Borussia Dortmund in January and could attract interest from clubs of similar stature in the coming months.

Toffees Keen on Rayan Cherki

His Lyon future remains uncertain

According to O’Rourke, Everton remain interested in Cherki after tracking him in January, but the 21-year-old’s desire to play Champions League football could put him out of their reach.

Cherki, praised as 'one of the most skilful players on Earth' by Frank Leboeuf, has been a key figure for Lyon this season, scoring six goals and providing 12 assists in 18 appearances across all competitions.

The France U21 international has contributed six goal involvements in the Europa League, helping Lyon finish sixth in the league phase and qualify directly for the round of 16.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cherki ranks joint-first in Ligue 1 assists this season, alongside Joao Neves, Moses Simon, Ludovic Blas and Evann Guessand.

Everton have enjoyed an impressive Premier League run, winning four of their last five games under David Moyes and drawing with Merseyside rivals Liverpool.

They have climbed to 14th in the table following the 2-1 win at Crystal Palace at the weekend and will next face Manchester United on Saturday.

Rayan Cherki's Lyon Stats (2024/25 Ligue 1) Games 18 Goals 4 Assists 7 Expected goals 3.1 Expected assisted goals 6.5 Minutes played 1,135

