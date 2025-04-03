Everton boss David Moyes wants to raid his former club and sign Victor Lindelof on a free transfer this summer, according to TBR Football.

The Toffees are expected to be busy in the transfer window this summer as they enter the new Bramley Moore Dock Stadium under the ownership of The Friedkin Group, and they want to bolster the squad to avoid yet another relegation battle.

There is expected to be funds available to do that, but Moyes has identified Manchester United star Lindelof as someone who could come in on the cheap.

Everton Want to Sign Lindelof

Sweden star out of contract this summer

Sweden international Lindelof is set to see his contract at Old Trafford expire at the end of the season, and there is no expectation that he will be offered a renewal between now and then.

Currently earning £170,000-per-week with Man Utd, the 30-year-old has admitted that he loves playing in the Premier League and that could open the door for other top-flight English sides to make a move - including Everton.

Moyes is likely to oversee a major rebuild on Merseyside this summer with a host of first-team players out of contract, including defenders Seamus Coleman, Ashley Young and Michael Keane. Lindelof's ability to play at centre-back and right-back is likely among the reasons for interest.

Victor Lindelof Premier League Stats 2024/25 Games 2(6) Minutes 240 Tackles (per 90) 0.4 Interceptions (per 90) 0.5 Blocks (per 90) 0.1

Previously described as 'outstanding', Lindelof has not been a regular for Man Utd in recent seasons and injuries have seen his game time limited even further.

So far this season the former Benfica star has made 14 appearances for the Red Devils, totaling just 576 minutes in all competitions. Everton's current first-choice options in the centre of defence are James Tarkowski and Jarrad Branthwaite, but beyond that their options are scarce.

Keane is likely to move on, while Jake O'Brien has been fielded as a right-back since Moyes returned to Everton, leaving minimal defensive options for Moyes to choose from.

Lindelof will certainly leave Man Utd this summer, and Everton has now emerged as an option for his next destination - although they will face competition from other Premier League clubs as well as sides in Italy and Germany who have already held talks with him.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 03/04/2025.