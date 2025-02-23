Everton are reportedly among a host of English clubs looking to land Celtic star Nicolas Kuhn this summer, according to TBR Football.

The Toffees are off to a flying start under new boss David Moyes, and they are currently on a hot run of six games unbeaten in the Premier League. On course to safety from relegation, the Friedkin Group are eager to demonstrate their financial muscle, and are prepared to invest big in the first-team as they move to their new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium next season.

Everton Target Celtic Ace Kuhn for Summer Transfer

The 25-year-old impressed in the Champions League

According to Graeme Bailey via TBR Football, Kuhn has attracted plenty of interest from clubs in the Premier League following his performances this campaign, including Everton, Brentford and Crystal Palace. Championship outfit Leeds United are also interested in the German, who signed for Celtic in January 2024 for £3 million.

The Hoops could be set to net a huge profit, as Kuhn's value has shot up amid strong outings in the Champions League. In the play-offs tie with Bayern Munich, he scored in the 63rd minute to give his side an unexpected lead at the Allianz Arena. In total, the "outstanding" winger has netted on 18 occasions this season in all competitions and assisted a further 12 for his teammates.

Nicolas-Gerrit Kühn's 2024/25 Premiership statistics Appearances 22 Minutes Played 1,348 Goals 10 Assists 6 Shots per 90 2.74

Everton currently have Jack Harrison, Jesper Lindstrom, Iliman Ndiaye and Dwight McNeil on their books to play in the wide areas. The former two are yet to register a single goal or assist in the league though, and they are currently on loan, meaning the Toffees' hierarchy could choose to avoid signing offering permanent deals this summer.

As such, there could be space for Kuhn in Moyes' future squad, and his goal-scoring prowess would add a new dimension to Everton's winger department.

Alongside the aforementioned clubs, a number of upper-echelon Premier League sides have held a long-time interest in Kuhn. Namely, Aston Villa sounded out the possibility of a transfer in January, and the prospect of continuing in European competitions under Unai Emery could trump Everton's offerings, so the Merseyside club should move quickly if they are serious about their pursuit.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - Correct as of 23/02/2025