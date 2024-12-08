Everton have reportedly expressed an interest in Real Valladoid centre-back, Juma Bah, who is thought to prefer a move to England as the next step in his career, as per Alan Nixon.

Bah, who is currently on loan in the La Liga from Sierra Leone outfit, AIK Freetong, has caught the attention of scouts across Europe, and his employers are demanding as much as £12 million for his services. The Toffees must move swiftly in the race if they are serious about their chances, as the likes of RC Lens, Manchester City and Newcastle are all looming as competition as well.

Everton Eyeing a Move for Bah

The 18-year-old is attracting plenty of European interest

According to Nixon, via Patreon, RC Lens may well be the front-runners for Bah's signature, as they have already "opened the bidding" for the "outstanding" talent. The French outlet are reportedly open to paying the £12 million asking price in a proposed immediate transfer, but the player could prefer a move to the Premier League instead.

Everton, with Manchester City and Newcastle, make the three top-flight English clubs eager to acquire Bah's services. In particular, GMS sources exclusively revealed previously that the Citizens refused to rule out a move for the target as early as January.

From the Merseyside club's perspective, signing a youth talent to reinforce the defense for the future seems a logical investment, particularly given that the impending Friedkin Group takeover has inspired a long-term project at the club.

Bah's lack of experience at a senior level may hinder his chances of regular first-team football at Goodison Park, but his potential has certainly been evident regardless. Against other centre-backs in Europe's top five leagues, the Sierra Leone-born man ranks in the 97th percentile for aerials won, and also in the 95th percentile for clearances, indicating a very impressive defensive skill-set with useful physicality.

Juma Bah's 2024/25 La Liga statistics Appearances 8 Minutes played 549 Pass completion 77.8% Tackles per 90 0.82 Clearances per 90 5.57 Aerial duels won per 90 3.77 Aerial duel success rate 69.7%

The player was recently left out of the squad to face Las Palmas in the La Liga, which could imply that the race for his signing may be nearing a conclusion soon.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - Correct as of 08/12/2024