Everton are preparing to pursue Ligue 1's joint-fifth-highest top scorer, Emanuel Emegha, and Strasbourg are willing to cash in on the Dutch striker, as per Graeme Bailey of TBR Football.

Emegha is one of French football's in-form forwards who has caught the eye at the Stade de la Meinau with 11 goals in 21 games. His impressive form has helped his side push for European qualification and garnered interest from Premier League clubs.

Everton are keen on the seven-cap Netherlands U21 international as the new owners, The Freidkin Group, look to help David Moyes continue turning the tide on Merseyside. The Toffees are leading the race for the 22-year-old but face competition, while Strasbourg and Chelsea's co-owners BlueCo are 'ready to sell' to ensure he moves at top value.

Everton Readying Move For Emegha

The Dutch forward could become Toffees' new number nine

Everton are expected to undergo a rebuild in the summer, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin's contract is up, and he looks likely to leave. Moyes will want more options up top, and Emegha would offer them a direct approach and clinical finishing abilities.

Newcastle United, linked with Calvert-Lewin, and West Ham United are also in the mix but the Merseyside outfit are frontrunners for the Dutchman. He has three years left on his contract with Strasbourg, having arrived from Austrian outfit Sturm Graz for around £10.9 million in the summer of 2023.

Emegha has enjoyed his best season to date in northeast France and relished leading the line for Liam Rosenier's side. There was a surprise among Netherlands fans when Ronald Koeman omitted him from his latest squad selection earlier this month. Many, including scout Jacek Kulig, view him as a 'phenomenal' talent.

Emanuel Emegha Stats (Ligue 1 2024-25) Appearances 21 Goals 11 Expected Goals (xG) 13.25 Goal conversion 22% Assists 2 Big chances created 4 Ground duels won 2.0 (38%) Aerial duels won 1.0 (45%)

Moyes proved his knack for getting forwards firing by transforming Beto earlier this season. The Portuguese frontman has been reborn under the Scot, and a potential Emegha arrival could be the perfect double-act up top for the Bramley-Moore Dock stadium move next season.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 17/03/2025.

