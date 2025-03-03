Everton are interested in pursuing a deal for Brentford captain Christian Norgaard, with the midfielder out of contract at the season’s end, according to TBR Football.

It has been a campaign of two halves for Everton. Under former manager Sean Dyche, the Toffees seemed condemned to another relegation battle and after a run of poor form, the Englishman was sacked in early January. To replace him, Everton drafted in former manager David Moyes, 12 years after he originally departed the club.

Since then, Everton have been a team completely revitalised, with Moyes having lost just one Premier League match at the helm at the time of writing on a run of form that has seen the Toffees steer well away from the bottom three. There is still time in the current campaign, but Everton will have an eye on the new term, in which they will play at a new stadium for the first time.

With that comes planning for the upcoming summer transfer window and it would appear that the Merseyside club are keen on one particular midfielder.

Everton Keen On Norgaard

Other Premier League clubs hold an interest

According to TBR Football’s chief correspondent Graeme Bailey, Christian Norgaard is on a contract that is set to expire at the season’s end. Brentford have put forward a new contract proposition for the Dane, a hard-working midfielder who has been with the club since 2018, the year that Thomas Frank was appointed as manager.

Christian Norgaard 24/25 Stats So Far Competition Appearances Goals Assists Minutes Played Premier League 23 3 2 1,840' League Cup 1 1 0 63'

Norgaard has become a vital player for the Bees, who have called him "phenomenal" in the past, both on their rise to the Premier League and their continued hold of a place in the English top flight. At 30 years old, Norgaard still feasibly has several years remaining in which he could play at the highest level and would represent a smart signing for Everton, without forcing them to spend an extravagant fee.

Whether Norgaard leaves Brentford or not remains to be seen, with Everton just one of a whole host of clubs who have an interest in the midfielder. It is clear for the Toffees, however, that their new owners are already assessing how best they can improve the team for the coming campaign.

(All stats are from Transfermarkt and are correct as of 03/03/2025)