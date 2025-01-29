Everton could reignite their interest in Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka, according to reports - with the midfielder being lined up for a potential move to Merseyside ahead of the impending transfer deadline on Monday.

The Toffees are in need of midfield recruits, having seen loanee midfielder Orel Mangala ruled out of action with a potentially season-ending knee injury earlier this week, and given that Chukwuemeka hasn't featured in Enzo Maresca's plans, he could be the ideal swap for the Belgian international, with the Toffees needing every bit of help they can get to steer clear of the Championship.

Report: Everton 'in Race' to Sign Carney Chukwuemeka

The Chelsea midfielder has been an outcast this season

The report from the Daily Mail states that Everton are in the race to sign Chukwuemeka, and would like to sign the midfielder - though Chelsea are pointing to a permanent exit.

The youngster has a £40million buyout clause that Chelsea continue to point to, which would come close to Everton’s record signing of £45million for midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson. However, Chukwuemeka is wanted on loan, and that would suit the Toffees more if they can end the loan deal that currently sees Chelsea striker Armando Broja on the payroll at Goodison Park.

Carney Chukwuemeka's Premier League statistics - Chelsea ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 9 26th Goals 1 =11th Assists 1 =12th Key Passes Per Game 0.4 13th Dribbles Per Game 0.2 =16th Match rating 6.27 22nd

Porto, Juventus, Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea’s sister club Strasbourg have all been linked, alongside fellow English club West Ham United - but Everton are firmly in the race for his signature, with creativity needed at Goodison Park if they are to continue to peel away from the relegation zone.

The Toffees have had a recent revival under David Moyes, winning two of the three Premier League games that he has had in charge of the club, and currently sit seven points adrift of the bottom three - but it's no surprise that the club are struggling in an attacking sense, and Chukwuemeka's arrival could change that.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Carney Chukwuemeka has 25 caps for England's youth teams, scoring seven goals.

The midfielder hasn't played much for the Blues this season, failing to register a single Premier League appearance this season despite having made 23 outings in the competition under Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter and Mauricio Pochettino's tenures - and a move to Merseyside could be the perfect opportunity to get his career back on track.

Having been described as 'phenomenal' by Sky Sports presenter Melissa Reddy, and that shows the evident talent that the youngster has.

