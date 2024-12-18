Everton are showing interest in Rangers striker Hamza Igamane ahead of the January transfer window, TBR Football has reported.

The Toffees are reportedly looking to add extra firepower to Sean Dyche’s frontline in early 2025 and have earmarked Igamane as an option.

Everton had scouts in attendance at Ibrox last week to watch Igamane score in their 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League and were left impressed with his performance.

However, the Merseysiders could face fierce competition for the 22-year-old 'phenomenon' next month, with Premier League rivals West Ham, Bournemouth, Brentford, Fulham and Newcastle also reportedly keen.

European sides Lille, Atalanta and Bayer Leverkusen are understood to be admirers of the Morocco U23 international, too, meaning Everton could have a lot of convincing to do if they were to step up their reported interest in January.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Igamane has scored eight goals and provided two assists in 17 appearances for Rangers this season.

According to TBR Football, Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s uncertain situation could force Everton into the forward market in January.

The 27-year-old is not expected to sign a new contract as things stand, with his current agreement set to expire at the end of the season.

January could provide the Toffees with a final opportunity to cash in on their long-serving striker and use the funds to bring in a new face, with Igamane now being considered.

Likened to Didier Drogba over his style of play, Igamane only arrived at Rangers from Moroccan side FAR Rabat in June, meaning the Ibrox outfit will be in a strong negotiating position in January.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, the Toffees may need to manoeuvre carefully in the market next month, given finances are tight around the club.

While they are weighing new full-back options, permanent reinforcements in midfield and attack could largely depend on the right opportunities, with both domestic loan spots filled with Jack Harrison and Armando Broja.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 18-12-24.