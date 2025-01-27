Everton are among the Premier League clubs showing real interest in Rangers forward Hamza Igamane, journalist Graeme Bailey has claimed.

The Toffees, alongside Tottenham, are reportedly admirers of the 22-year-old, who remains ‘one to keep an eye on’ in the final week of the January transfer window.

Everton have reportedly ‘done work’ on Igamane recently as they look to bolster David Moyes’ squad with new arrivals before the deadline on February 3.

The Goodison Park outfit are expecting movement in the next few days and could welcome up to two new signings to boost their Premier League survival chances.

Everton ‘Done Work’ on Igamane

Among Premier League clubs interested

According to Bailey, Everton are keen admirers of Igamane, who is thought to be on the radar of several Premier League clubs as the transfer deadline approaches:

“Igamane is a player of real interest to a number of Premier League clubs as the window closes. Everton still like him, they have done a work on him. “It remains to be seen if they make a push, Tottenham have joined the hunt for him but a host of clubs are now looking – he is one to really keep an eye on the final week or so of the window.”

The 22-year-old, labelled a 'phenomenon' by analyst Jacek Kulig, has been in sparkling form ever since joining Rangers from Rabat in July last year, scoring 13 goals and providing three assists in 27 appearances across all competitions.

Igamane was linked with a move to Everton in December, and it appears the Toffees have maintained their interest in the Moroccan since appointing Moyes to replace Sean Dyche.

The Scottish tactician has returned to Goodison Park with two wins out of three so far, lifting Everton seven points clear of the relegation zone.

The Toffees are expected to boost Moyes’ squad with new signings before the deadline, despite a quiet first four weeks of January with no players brought in.

Reports suggest they are also looking to bolster their full-back options, with Southampton’s Kyle Walker-Peters now on their radar.

Hamza Igamane's Rangers Stats (2024/25) Games 27 Goals 13 Assists 3 Minutes per goal 119 Minutes played 1,550

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 27-01-25.