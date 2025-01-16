Everton are among a host of Premier League clubs considering a January move for former Chelsea and Arsenal winger Willian, according to MailOnline journalist Sami Mokbel.

The Toffees are reportedly contemplating signing the 36-year-old, who is available on a free transfer after terminating his contract at Olympiacos last month.

Willian is reportedly open to a return to England, almost six months after leaving Fulham for Greece, where he made 11 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring once.

According to Mokbel, as many as four Premier League clubs are considering a move for the Brazilian forward, with Everton understood to be among them.

Everton Considering Willian Move

Among four Premier League clubs interested

Everton are understood to be targeting reinforcements for their frontline in January after appointing David Moyes, who has made it clear he would like new players this month.

The Toffees are reportedly likely to receive a financial boost from The Friedkin Group to invest in new players this month but will need to ensure their spending complies with profit and sustainability rules.

Everton have recently lost on-loan Armando Broja to a long-term injury and may consider finding a replacement for the Albanian, who made five Premier League appearances this term.

Willian’s arrival at Goodison Park would bring significant top-flight experience – the 'top-class' 36-year-old has registered 317 career Premier League appearances, scoring 63 goals and providing 57 assists.

The former Brazilian international was an important player for Fulham last season, making 33 top-flight appearances under Marco Silva, starting 24 of those.

Everton are 16th in the Premier League after 20 games and will next face Tottenham Hotspur at home this weekend, following Moyes' narrow 0-1 loss to Aston Villa on his return to the Goodison Park dugout on Wednesday.

Willian's Premier League Career Stats Club Appearances Goals Assists Chelsea 339 63 57 Fulham 67 10 7 Arsenal 37 1 7

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 16-01-25.