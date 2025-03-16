Everton are keeping an eye on Turkish teenage sensation Semih Kilicsoy, as many other sides are ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window, according to CaughtOffside.

The 2024/25 campaign has very much been one of two halves for Everton. Prior to the turn of the new year, the Toffees seemed condemned to another relegation battle under Sean Dyche. Though the former Burnley boss had been successful in keeping Everton in the Premier League, it was clear early in the season that his methods were starting to falter.

The Friedkin Group completed their takeover of the club in December 2024 and it was clear that Dyche’s days were numbered. After he was dismissed, Everton elected to bring David Moyes back to the club 12 years after his original departure and since then, the Toffees have been flying, a resurgent side that have driven well clear of the bottom three.

With safety all but officially confirmed, Everton will now have an eye on the coming transfer window and could well reinforce their attack ahead of the new campaign.

Everton Keen On Kilicsoy

A number of sides hold an interest in the attacker

As per CaughtOffside, Besiktas forward Semih Kilicsoy is of interest to Everton, the 19-year-old having captured the attention of many with his form this season. Despite his young age, Kilicsoy has racked up over 75 appearances for Besiktas since his debut in 2023 and in those matches, the forward has notched 25 goal contributions.

Semih Kilicsoy 24/25 Stats So Far Competition Appearances Goals Assists Minutes Played Super Lig 25 3 4 1,176' Europa League 8 1 2 412' Turkish Cup 3 0 0 243'

Unsurprisingly, Kilicsoy’s form has attracted the attention of a number of European clubs, with Everton being one of them. Beto has been a new player under Moyes, completely revitalised, but the Toffees definitely need depth up front, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and the on-loan Armando Broja having both struggled with injuries in recent seasons.

Whether Everton can get a deal over the line or not remains to be seen, but a signing such as Kilicsoy, who has been called "truly fantastic" on social media, would be a clear signal of intent from the new ownership, who will hope to guide Everton through a happier period than what they’ve faced within the last five-to-ten years.

(All stats are from Transfermarkt and are correct as of 16/03/2025)