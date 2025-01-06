Everton have reignited their interest in West Bromwich Albion winger Tom Fellows and are looking to sign the England U21 international in January, according to the Daily Mail.

The Toffees, along with Crystal Palace, have been named as potential Premier League suitors for Fellows, who has enjoyed an impressive season in the Championship so far.

The 'unbelievable' 21-year-old winger has scored two goals and provided 10 assists in 26 league appearances for the Baggies this season, establishing himself as a key player following his debut senior campaign in 2023/24.

Fellows was the subject of a rejected £10m bid from Southampton in the summer, and it remains to be seen whether West Brom’s resolve will be tested again during the winter transfer window.

The Baggies are in a strong negotiating position if Premier League clubs come calling, as Fellows is under contract at The Hawthorns until June 2027.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Fellows has made 72 senior appearances for West Brom since graduating from their academy, scoring seven goals and registering 14 assists.

Everton are expected to be active in the January window following The Friedkin Group’s successful takeover last month and are understood to be targeting fresh arrivals in attack.

Sean Dyche’s side are among the lowest-scoring teams in the Premier League, with just 15 goals in their first 19 games and are thought to be targeting a new winger.

According to The Athletic, Aston Villa forward Jaden Philogene is considered to be among potential targets, with Everton reportedly interested in signing the 22-year-old on loan for the remainder of the season.

However, completing such a deal would require Everton to cut short one of their existing loan agreements – either Armando Broja or Jack Harrison – or convert one of those moves into a permanent transfer.

Everton currently sit 16th in the Premier League table, just one point above the relegation zone, and are winless in their last five matches.

