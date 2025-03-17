Everton are continuing their interest in West Bromwich Albion starlet Tom Fellows ahead of a potential summer move, according to reports - with the club looking to move into their new Bramley Moore Dock stadium with a host of new signings to signal a new era on the blue half of Merseyside.

Fellows has 11 assists in 37 games for Albion this season in the Championship, ranking joint-top of the assist charts in the second-tier - and with a contract running to 2027, this summer could be the ideal time for Baggies boss Tony Mowbray to cash in on his services to bolster his ranks, leading to the ideal opportunity for Everton to swoop for the signature of the starlet who has been labelled 'very quick' for his speedy manner.

Report: Everton 'On Top of Their Interest' in Tom Fellows

The Toffees will look to strengthen their squad massively in the summer

The report by Alan Nixon states that Everton are staying 'on top' of their interest in Fellows, with the Championship starlet having impressed in the West Midlands in the past couple of years after bursting onto the scene in Smethwick.

Tom Fellows' Championship statistics - West Brom squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 37 2nd Assists 11 1st Key Passes Per Game 1.2 3rd Shots Per Game 1 =5th Dribbles Per Game 0.9 3rd Match rating 6.66 =13th

Everton boss David Moyes sent scouting duo Alan Irvine and Charlie Adam to watch Fellows last week, though he was substituted at half-time vs Queens Park Rangers thanks to a West Brom red card needing an attacking change - and he was introduced after an hour in the 1-1 draw with Hull City over the weekend.

Moyes is set to have a major say in whom the club brings in after director of football Kevin Thelwell left the club earlier this month, which is seen in his pursuit of Fellows. And, despite aiming to land him in the January transfer window, the Toffees remain interested in the Baggies wideman following his burst onto the scene at The Hawthorns.

For Moyes, Fellows would offer quality and youth on the wings. Loan wingers Jack Harrison and Jesper Lindstrom are set to see their loan deals expire in the summer, though Lindstrom still may be signed. Until then, it leaves only Dwight McNeil and Iliman Ndiaye as out-and-out options.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tom Fellows has made two appearances for England's under-21 side, scoring against Austria back in September.

Although James Garner and Charly Alcaraz are able to feature when needed, a succession plan must be in place - and with Fellows having already made 74 Championship appearances, he could be ideal for the Scottish boss.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 17-03-25.

