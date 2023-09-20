Highlights Journalist Paul Brown believes that Wayne Rooney's appointment as head coach of Everton could happen in the future.

Everton have struggled at the beginning of the Premier League season, earning just one point out of a possible 15.

Current head coach Sean Dyche is enduring a tough start to his first full campaign at the helm.

Everton’s appointment of ex-player Wayne Rooney as head coach is “entirely possible” to happen at Goodison Park one day, as journalist Paul Brown evaluates to GIVEMESPORT the chances of the Premier League legend taking up the reins in the future.

Sean Dyche is currently struggling as Toffees manager in his first full season in charge at the Merseyside outfit.

Everton news – Sean Dyche and Wayne Rooney

It has been a tough start for Everton in the Premier League this term as they look to avoid repeats of the relegation battles they have faced in the last two campaigns. Frank Lampard’s appointment, replacing Rafa Benitez, steered the Toffees to safety in 2022 before Dyche replaced the former Chelsea head coach in January this year, keeping the club’s head above the water in the top flight. But having hit the back of the net just twice this season, it could be another challenging campaign on the blue half of Merseyside, with Everton already occupying a spot in the relegation zone.

Home defeats to Fulham, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal complemented a 4-0 thumping at Aston Villa and a 2-2 draw at Sheffield United. Meanwhile, an unconvincing 2-1 Carabao Cup victory over League Two outfit Doncaster Rovers has hardly quelled fears over the side’s form, with Dyche feeling the pressure from the Goodison faithful.

However, Brown has also told GIVEMESPORT that the 52-year-old head coach could now keep his job ‘longer than people expect’, with the club unlikely to have the finances to relieve him of his duties. During the summer transfer window, Everton spent close to £35m on additions, including one loan move and two free transfers. The additions of Beto, Youssef Chermiti, Arnaut Danjuma, Ashley Young and Jack Harrison should bolster Dyche’s options, especially in the attacking areas.

Meanwhile, Rooney, currently head coach of Major League Soccer outfit DC United, is enjoying a mixed season in the United States, with the club sitting ninth in the Eastern Conference after 29 games.

Wayne Rooney - Managerial record Club Appointed Matches PPM Derby County (Caretaker) November 2020 - January 2021 11 1.18 Derby County (Manager) January 2021 - June 2022 73 1.14 DC United July 2022 - present 48 1.04 All stats according to Transfermarkt

What has Brown said about Everton and Rooney?

Brown suggests that Rooney’s appointment at Everton could be “quite a long way off” but also believes it’s a distinct possibility in the future. The journalist has also stated that the 37-year-old’s second departure from the Toffees in 2018 wasn’t under “particularly happy circumstances.” Asked if Rooney could ever manage the club, he told GIVEMESPORT:

“It's hard to say. That looks quite a long way off, but who knows? I'm sure Rooney would love to take on a job like that at some point. He's had an interesting history with the club, veering from being the hero to villain in the eyes of many there. Last time, when he left, I don’t think he left under particularly happy circumstances. He's trying to make a name for himself now as a manager, and it's entirely possible one day that he might end up being at Everton. But I think we're a long way from that right now.”

What has Rooney said about managing Everton?

In January, the Metro claimed that Rooney was on the shortlist to replace Lampard before the Toffees had relieved the ex-Chelsea midfielder of his duties. The board eventually settled on the appointment of Dyche. Speaking on the Across the Park podcast (via the Liverpool Echo), Rooney admitted that it would be a dream to manage one of his former clubs in Everton or Manchester United. The ex-120-cap England striker said:

“Everton and United are the two clubs who are really close to my heart so to manage one of them would be a dream. I’m still gaining a lot of experience from what I’m doing. You want to learn, and I'd want to go into Everton or United and be able to give the best version of me.”

What is Rooney’s managerial track record?

Rooney’s managerial career in England has been difficult to judge, having been head coach of Derby County when the club was dominated by off-the-pitch headlines surrounding their finances. The Liverpool-born manager was appointed in January 2021 and steered the Rams to last-day survival in the Championship. However, the following season, Derby were deducted 21 points following EFL imposed sanctions.

Despite this setback, Rooney’s side fought valiantly against relegation during the 2021/22 season but eventually finished second-from-bottom, seven points from safety. Had the club not received the massive points deduction, they would have taken 16th spot, 18 points above the drop zone.

Following relegation, Rooney left for DC United, where his side are currently in line to qualify for the 2023 MLS Cup wild card round. However, the opportunity to manage in England could prove too tempting to turn down, should Everton eventually turn to the services of the former goal-getter.