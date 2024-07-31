Highlights Tammy Abraham is wanted by various clubs across the continent.

Tammy Abraham is wanted by clubs across Europe despite his lacklustre season for Roma last time out, with various clubs in the hunt for an out-and-out number nine to come into their ranks in the coming weeks - and that has seen Everton and West Ham United take an interest in his services, with Sky Italy stating that both clubs have seen a bid rejected for the former Chelsea man.

Abraham, who joined Rroma for £34m, was mightily unlucky in Roma's final game of the 2022-23 season, where he tore his anterior cruciate ligament to all but rule him out of the following campaign. Just one goal in eight games to finish the season off saw him behind Paulo Dybala, Romelu Lukaku and Ole Solbakken in the pecking order; and with the Giallorossi signing Matias Soule from Juventus, he has been shunted further down the pecking order in which he could be sold.

Everton and West Ham are likely to be in the market for a new centre-forward this summer, and it appears they've pressed the button on securing his signature.

West Ham and Everton See Abraham Bids Rejected

The striker won't be moving to the Premier League just yet

And, speaking to Sky Italy, journalist Marco Demicheli suggested that whilst AC Milan was Abraham's first-choice, the bids being ruled out from West Ham and Everton have notified the English striker of their interest - in which he would make a move if Milan don't go in for his signature, keeping the Premier League duo 'on hold'. He said:

"We talked about [AC] Milan's interest, and we're talking about it again. Milan is looking for another striker in addition to Alvaro Moratam and still has Tammy Abraham in their sights. There have been no direct contacts between the clubs yet, though Milan would like to do a swap operation - perhaps giving Luka Jovic to the Giallorossi. "The Serbian, however, from what we understand, doesn't warm up [Danielle] De Rossi in particular.

Tammy Abraham's Serie A statistics - Roma squad ranking, 2021/22 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 37 2nd Goals 17 1st Aerial Duels Won Per Game 2.1 =2nd Shots Per Game 2.6 2nd Match rating 7.17 2nd

"But we continue to talk about it because [Paulo] Fonseca has openly asked his directors about Abraham, who also has a great relationship with [Fikayo] Tomori. He is evaluating. "There have also been offers from England, from Everton and West Ham. But he has said no to all of them, he is keeping everything on hold. Of course, if another top club were to arrive, then it would be another matter. He wants Milan at the moment, so he is waiting”.

Everton Are in Need of a New Striker This Summer

Their current options simply don't score enough goals

Everton fans have grown frustrated with Dominic Calvert-Lewin in recent months and after missing two gilt-edged chances in the friendly games against Salford City and Coventry City respectively, the Toffees faithful could be hoping that a new striker - in the ilk of Abraham - comes in over the summer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tammy Abraham has three goals in 11 appearances for England's national team.

Iliman Ndiaye seems a strong signing, but he will likely operate in the hole or the half-spaces from out wide after his move from Olympique Marseille, and that leaves a trio of Calvert-Lewin, Beto and Yousseff Chermiti as their target man options, with Neal Maupay's future still undecided following his loan move to Brentford last season.

Abraham would undoubtedly be the starting striker in Goodison Park's final season, and with more competition for Calvert-Lewin - who has only scored 14 Premier League goals in the last three seasons combined - it would be a huge pickup for Sean Dyche, with the former Burnley boss strengthening his squad in the wide areas in Jasper Lindstrom and Jack Harrison to boost the Toffees' attacking output for next season.

