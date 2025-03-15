Everton and West Ham will go head-to-head in the Premier League at Goodison Park on Saturday afternoon with both sides looking to climb the table and improve thei standing.

David Moyes has overseen a fantastic upturn of form since replacing Sean Dyche in January, but the team have been held to draws in each of their last three games. Graham Potter on the other hand has struggled with an injury-hit Hammers side, and they fell to a 1-0 defeat in their last game against Newcastle.

Both teams have injury concerns in key areas ahead of this game, and this is how GIVEMESPORT expect the teams to line up.

Everton Team News

McNeil and Ndiaye still out

The Toffees have got a host of injury issues in their squad at the moment, and nobody is expected to return before the international break.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Iliman Ndiaye and Dwight McNeil are all unavailable leaving Moyes light on option in attack, but Seamus Coleman and Nathan Patterson have recently returned in defence to compete for a position in the team. Armando Broja has also returned to training and could be named on the bench.

Everton Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Armando Broja Ankle 15/03/2025 Dominic Calvert-Lewin Hamstring 02/04/2025 Dwight McNeil Knee 02/04/2025 Iliman Ndiaye Knee 02/04/2025 Orel Mangala Knee 01/06/2025

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Moyes has shared an update on his squad.

"[Broja] is in and around it. It's a bit like Youssef [Chermiti] and Seamus [Coleman], who have had another five or six days of training, whereas Broja is just back in amongst it. He's just getting closer but hopefully we'll be able to get him on the bench for tomorrow's game [against West Ham.]"

Everton Predicted XI

O'Brien to keep his place

Everton Predicted XI: Pickford; O'Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Garner, Gueye; Lindstrom, Doucoure, Harrison; Beto.

Everton Predicted Substitutes: Virginia (GK), Coleman (DEF), Patterson (DEF), Keane (DEF), Young (DEF), Iroegbunam (MID), Alcaraz (MID), Chermiti (FWD), Broja (FWD).

With good form coming into this game Moyes is unlikely to make any changes, meaning Abdoulaye Doucoure should keep his place in the side ahead of Charly Alcaraz.

That means experienced £175-000-a-week trio Seamus Coleman, Michael Keane and Ashley Young will remain on the bench.

Related Big Update Emerges on Everton Move to Re-Sign Richarlison Everton will be in the market for a new striker in the summer transfer window but hopes of a return for Richarlison have been downplayed

West Ham Team News

Summerville out for the season

The Hammers have been rocked by news that Crysencio Summerville could miss the rest of the season with a thigh problem, joining Niclas Fullkrug and Michail Antonio on the sidelines.

Vladimir Coufal has returned to training after missing the defeat to Newcastle, as Graham Potter has a strong squad to choose from.

West Ham Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Crysencio Summerville Thigh 01/06/2025 Michail Antonio Leg 01/06/2025 Niclas Fullkrug Thigh 02/04/2025 Vladimir Coufal Thigh 15/03/2025

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Potter shared an update on the squad.

"We’re pretty much as we were in terms of team news. "There were no problems from the Newcastle game. So, in terms of the injured players, Fullkrug's been training with the group, but still not ready to start. "We'll assess over the next 24 hours, I guess, whether he's available, but I think it's more after the international break for him, just to get some training in him. But it's nice to have him with the group. Summerville is still at the other side of the international break. "I think it's fair for the individual to treat their diagnosis and the treatment privately. That's always the case, but he certainly won't be back this side of the international break."

West Ham Predicted XI

Paqueta to start

West Ham Predicted XI: Areola; Todibo, Kilman, Mavropanos; Wan-Bissaka, Ward-Prowse, Soucek, Scarles; Paqueta; Bowen, Kudus.

West Ham Predicted Substitutes: Fabianski (GK), Coufal (DEF), Cresswell (DEF), Emerson (DEF), Alvarez (MID), Rodriguez (MID), Soler (MID), Ings (FWD), Ferguson (FWD).

With Paqueta returning from injury he should return to the starting lineup here for a more offensive team, with Edson Alvarez likely to drop out. Evan Ferguson must also continue to wait for a start following his loan move from Brighton.

£320,000-a-week trio Ings, Alvarez and Emerson Palmieri are likely to be on the bench.