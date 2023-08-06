Everton target Wilfried Gnonto would be an improvement on Demarai Gray at Goodison Park, as transfer insider Dean Jones provides GIVEMESPORT with an update on the deal.

The Toffees hope to improve on last season’s near brush with relegation from the Premier League as Sean Dyche looks to bolster his squad ahead of the beginning of their campaign this month.

Everton transfer news – Wilfried Gnonto

Everton have made no secret of their admiration for Leeds United star Gnonto, who could be eager to return to top-flight football following the Whites’ relegation from the Premier League last season.

According to the MailOnline, the Toffees had seen a £15m bid for Gnonto knocked back last month as Leeds aim to get the best possible value out of the 19-year-old star.

Following news of their rejected offer, Football Insider claimed that Everton would have to bid in the region of £20m to convince Leeds into a sale of one of their top assets.

Recent reports are conflicted as to whether Gnonto represents a realistic signing for Everton after murmurs that a move could be dead in the water.

According to TEAMtalk, Gnonto has made it clear to his agent that a move to Everton does not appeal to him, with a switch to Serie A still on the cards for the teenage star.

This would be a blow to the Merseyside outfit, who could be on the verge of selling winger Gray, who is in talks to join fellow Premier League outfit Fulham.

However, Football Insider claim that Everton are still in talks to sign Gnonto, but Leeds are playing “hardball” over his signature, with the Toffees looking at alternatives should a deal fall through.

Meanwhile, reports in Italy claim that Dyche's side are still making progress on a deal to sign Gnonto, after making a £17m offer.

And Jones believes that Gnonto’s signing would be an upgrade on Gray and could do well if utilised correctly by Dyche.

What has Jones said about Everton and Gnonto?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “As players like Gray leave this summer, you start to look at other opportunities that could crop up, and Gnonto is a player that could do well if he is utilised.

“I said last week that, in this squad, he would be an upgrade on Gray if used properly.

“Whether it’s realistic or not is another matter. Gnonto has been keeping pretty quiet this summer, and at the same time, Leeds don’t want to lose him.”

What next for Everton this summer?

It could be an intriguing remaining month of the summer transfer window at Everton, who will feel they still need additions to push on from last season’s near drop out of the Premier League.

Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has recently told GIVEMESPORT that “many clubs” admire centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite, who made a name for himself whilst on loan at PSV Eindhoven last season.

In the same report, Galetti also claims there’s no concrete interest in Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who aims to get fit and firing for Dyche’s side this term.

Meanwhile, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has told GMS that Everton are eyeing up the services of free agent Mateus Tete, who spent the second half of last season with Leicester City, as an alternative for Gnonto, should a deal for the Italian international fail to come to fruition.