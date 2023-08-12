Everton are still interested in signing Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto, as journalist Ben Jacobs provides GIVEMESPORT with the latest on negotiations at Goodison Park.

Sean Dyche is looking to bolster his Toffees squad as they aim to avoid a third consecutive brush with relegation this season.

Everton transfer news – Wilfried Gnonto

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Gnonto has agreed on personal terms ahead of a potential move to Everton this summer following Leeds’ relegation from the Premier League last season.

Everton insider The Bobble has revealed the Toffees are in negotiations with the Whites after the teenager has previously made himself unavailable for Daniel Farke’s squad to push through a move to the Merseyside outfit.

Reports in Italy suggest Gnonto is valued at around £19m, with Everton already seeing an offer worth £15m rejected by the Championship club, according to the Daily Mail.

The 19-year-old, once dubbed a “special” by former Leeds caretaker Michael Skubala, was a rare bright spot in a disastrous season for Leeds last time out, producing eight goal contributions in 28 appearances.

But following Leeds’ demotion to the Championship, the Whites could be pressured to sell some of their top assets, with Everton lurking in the background for the Italy international.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that there are ‘alarm bells now ringing’ at Elland Road after Gnonto requested to miss Leeds’ 2-1 Carabao Cup victory over Shrewsbury Town.

Meanwhile, Romano claims that Gnonto's relationship with Leeds is now completely broken, with the Yorkshire outfit insisting he is not for sale.

And Jacobs has said that Everton were frustrated to see their initial bid rejected but retain an interest in the starlet.

What has Jacobs said about Everton and Gnonto?

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: “Leeds have been pretty dismissive of all offers that have come in. They've also made it abundantly clear that the player has plenty of time left on the contract. It's four years, so they're in control of this one, along with Everton, who retained an interest even though they were frustrated to see their bid rejected.

“Inter have looked, and Burnley are another club to watch. But, as it stands, it’s the classic case of a player who wants out and is trying to push the move and a club that simply doesn't want to sell.

“We have to see whether or not Leeds are earnest and steadfast in that position, or whether eventually because the player is disheartened, there is a price that can get that deal done.”

What next for Everton this summer?

Despite enduring the threat of relegation for two seasons on the bounce, Everton have reasons to be optimistic this summer, given the signings they are targeting.

According to reports in France, Everton could seal a deal to sign Paris Saint-Germain striker Hugo Ekitike this month after submitting a €30m (£26m) offer for the young attacker.

If the 21-year-old agrees to a move, negotiations could speed up, and an imminent agreement could be reached.

Meanwhile, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT that he believes Dele Alli’s future lies away from Goodison Park, suggesting the midfielder will only play as cover for injuries.

The same report also contains the reporter’s views on outgoing winger Demarai Gray, whom he believes will leave Merseyside after being phased out by Dyche towards the back end of last season.