Everton have been linked with a move for both Kamaldeen Sulemana and Wilfried Gnonto, and Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has given his verdict on the two forwards potentially moving to Goodison Park, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The Toffees will be looking to avoid another relegation battle as their Premier League season gets underway against Fulham this weekend.

Everton transfer news - Latest

Arnaut Danjuma and Ashley Young are the first two players to arrive through the door at Goodison Park, but Evertonians will be hoping for more before the window slams shut in September.

Danjuma signed on a season-long loan from Villarreal, with Young joining on a free transfer after his Aston Villa contract expired.

Although the Toffees duo could become key players for Sean Dyche this season, the club are yet to spend a penny on incomings.

Two players who have been linked with a move to Everton are Southampton winger Sulemana and Leeds United attacker Gnonto.

Journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Dyche and his recruitment team are exploring the possibility of signing Sulemana this summer.

Elsewhere, Football Insider have claimed that Gnonto has told Leeds he wants to join Everton after making himself unavailable for the Yorkshire club's Carabao Cup tie in the week.

Now, journalist Taylor has given his verdict on the Merseyside club potentially signing both Gnonto and Sulemana before the window slams shut in September.

What has Taylor said about Everton, Gnonto, and Sulemana?

Taylor has suggested that both Sulemana and Gnonto, who joined their respective clubs for a combined £26m, would be smart signings for Everton this summer.

The journalist adds that the duo would bring pace and dynamism to Dyche's attack.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Bit of pace, bit of dynamism. I think Everton are a really rigid team. I look at their line-up, it's a 4-4-2, Sean Dyche-esque side. But I do think they need a bit of energy and pace to stretch teams.

"I think they would be two very good signings. Ultimately, I think that's the kind of market they should be shopping in because they don't have the kind of cash that can really sign game-changing players.

"So I think they would be smart moves. I would like to see Everton do something like that in the market. I think their signings are a little bit predictable. Danjuma was a step in the right direction. I think they would be smart acquisitions."

What's next for Everton?

Journalist Dean Jones has revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Everton are urgently searching for attacking players in the summer transfer window, name-dropping Kelechi Iheanacho and Che Adams as two potential targets.

It's also understood that Everton have submitted an offer to sign Paris Saint-Germain striker Hugo Ekitike, with the Ligue 1 club willing to offload the Frenchman.

There's still plenty of time remaining in the window, but Everton supporters may have hoped that a few more deals were already confirmed, with their opening game against Fulham just around the corner, as Dyche's side host the Cottagers at Goodison Park on Saturday.