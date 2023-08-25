Everton will make a “last attempt” to sign Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto at Goodison Park, as Italian journalist Rudy Galetti informs GIVEMESPORT of the next steps if the final offer is turned down.

Sean Dyche is desperate to make attacking additions to his Toffees squad before the transfer window closes next Friday.

Everton transfer news – Wilfried Gnonto

It’s been a difficult few weeks for all parties involved in the Gnonto transfer saga, with the situation still unclear heading into the summer transfer window’s final week. Last week, The Athletic’s David Ornstein revealed that the 19-year-old had submitted a written transfer request to Leeds, aiming to push through a move to Everton.

The Blues had seen four offers for Gnonto turned down, with the latest bid totalling £25m. The Italian international also withdrew from Leeds’ squad for three fixtures on the spin, souring his relationship with the Elland Road fanbase. However, in an unexpected twist, Gnonto has returned to training with Leeds, potentially accepting that a move back to the Premier League is unlikely.

The club’s official social media accounts have posted an update from Whites head coach Daniel Farke. “We must not forget we speak about a 19-year-old boy. He’s apologised and spoken of the mistake. I'm always open to giving a second chance, we give him that, but he 100% knows there is no third chance. He has to impress and work even harder.”

This comes as a blow to Everton, who were hoping to have wrapped Gnonto’s signature up by now, heading into the final week of the window. Arnaut Danjuma and Youssef Chermiti could prove useful signings, but Dyche will have hoped for some proven Premier League talent to improve his side’s attacking output.

However, journalist Paul Brown has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Everton remain committed to their pursuit of Gnonto this summer, hinting that the recent events may not have affected the Toffees’ approach to a transfer. Meanwhile, Galetti has claimed Everton will make a final attempt to convince Leeds to sell Gnonto but will leave negotiations and look elsewhere if they see another offer rejected.

Everton's summer signings Fee Arnaut Danjuma Loan Youseff Chermiti £15m Ashley Young Free Jack Harrison Loan All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Galetti said about Everton and Gnonto?

Galetti told GIVEMESPORT: “Everton will make a last attempt to increase the offer to convince Leeds. But if the bid is rejected again, they will definitely leave negotiations and look for another target as a new offensive player.”

What next for Everton this summer?

Gnonto is not the only name that heads up Everton’s transfer shortlist in the remaining week of the window. Despite interest in the teenager and Southampton striker Che Adams, Brown has told GIVEMESPORT that the Toffees’ squad still requires “emergency surgery or upgrading” as Dyche looks to bolster his side across the pitch.

Meanwhile, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Everton have approached Udinese with a €25m/€26m (£21m/£22m) package offer for striker Beto. However, the bid isn’t high enough for the Serie A outfit to part with the centre-forward, who reportedly has a release clause worth €35m (£30m) in his contract.