Everton have been pushing to sign Leeds United forward Wilfried Gnonto all window, and journalist Paul Brown has now provided an update on their pursuit, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

There's no doubt the Toffees need further reinforcements in attack, especially if multiple potential outgoings go through.

Everton transfer news - Latest

So far in the summer transfer window, Everton have completed the signings of Arnaut Danjuma, Beto, Jack Harrison, and Youseff Chermiti in terms of attacking options. It was an impressive start for the Merseyside club, with only Ellis Simms departing up front. However, we could see further departures before the window closes. Alex Iwobi, Tom Cannon, and Neal Maupay are all close to completing moves away from the club, with all three players favouring roles in advanced positions for Sean Dyche.

As a potential replacement, Everton have targeted Leeds attacker Gnonto for what feels like the whole summer. Earlier in August, the Italy international handed in a transfer request, according to Sky Sports, with Everton making four offers to attempt to prise him away from Elland Road. A deal is yet to materialise, with Leeds standing firm on their valuation, but due to no incoming business on deadline day, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Toffees step up their pursuit once again. It will certainly be difficult, with Leeds rejecting four approaches so far, but Everton need additions in attack and the clock is ticking.

Now, journalist Brown has provided an update on their pursuit of Gnonto.

Wilfried Gnonto - Leeds Premier League stats Goals 2 Assists 4 All stats as per Transfermarkt

What has Brown said about Everton and Gnonto?

Brown has suggested that with the money received for Cannon and Iwobi, he expects Everton to increase their offer for Gnonto, who is only earning £20k-a-week at Leeds. The journalist adds, however, that it will be a difficult deal for Dyche and his recruitment team to pull off.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think the money they've managed to bring in for both Alex Iwobi and Tom Cannon, some of that is going to be used to increase their bid for Wilfried Gnonto at Leeds. They were certainly in talks about him again this morning. Whether that's possible or not, I don't know. I suspect that Leeds still don't want that to happen. So, it's going to be a difficult one to do. But if Everton do any more business, it's probably for a winger rather than a striker."