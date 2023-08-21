Everton are “pushing hard” to sign Leeds United star Wilfried Gnonto at Goodison Park as Italian journalist Rudy Galetti drops a key reason for the winger’s desire to leave his current club to GIVEMESPORT.

The Toffees hope to bolster Sean Dyche’s attacking options, having started the new Premier League campaign without a goal or a point.

Everton transfer news – Wilfried Gnonto

According to The Athletic, Gnonto has submitted a formal transfer request to Leeds and is pushing to leave Elland Road this summer after Everton saw their fourth bid for the 19-year-old rejected last week.

The Toffees’ latest offer of £25m was not enough to see the Championship outfit part with one of their top talents, hinting that the Merseyside outfit will have to up the ante if they want to see Gnonto in a blue shirt this season.

Last week, Leeds released a statement following the player’s decision to withdraw from the squad for recent fixtures against Shrewsbury Town and Birmingham City.

Gnonto is determined to leave Leeds for Premier League football this season, having suffered relegation to the second tier with the Whites last term.

And Everton need attacking additions at Goodison Park, having failed to hit the back of the net in either of their two defeats to open the Premier League campaign.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Gnonto is fighting to join Everton this summer in what has become a tense and complicated situation.

And Galetti claims that Gnonto is desperate to sign for Everton as he doesn’t want to play in the Championship this season and feels there are a lack of alternative options.

Wilfried Gnonto - Leeds Premier League stats Goals 2 Assists 4 All stats as per Transfermarkt

What has Galetti said about Everton and Gnonto?

Galetti told GIVEMESPORT: “Everton are focused on signing a new offensive player. We’ve previously discussed that Gnonto represents the main target.

“After the initial hesitation of the Italian player, he’s now given the green light for the move, especially because he doesn't want to play in the Championship and also because there are no other interesting alternatives for him to leave Leeds.

“Now, he's out of the squad, and Everton are pushing hard with the player leveraging also on his side to make the move happen.”

What next for Everton this summer?

Everton are desperate for attacking additions this summer, and Gnonto currently heads up their transfer shortlist.

However, there have also been several alternative transfer stories out of Goodison Park in recent days.

Galetti has also told GIVEMESPORT that Everton are interested in signing Manchester United and England centre-back Harry Maguire.

The 30-year-old had been close to a £30m switch to West Ham United, but a move broke down earlier this month.

Meanwhile, journalist Paul Brown has told GMS that striker Neal Maupay could now stay at Everton, even if an alternative first-choice striker is signed.

Therefore, it promises to be an intriguing remaining fortnight of the transfer window at Everton, who are desperate to make further signings before the 1st September deadline.