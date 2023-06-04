Everton will ‘find it difficult’ to turn down a big fee for their midfield ace, Amadou Onana, Paul Brown has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Brown has not ruled out a move for the in-demand prospect, claiming that it is ‘not impossible’ that he will move on to pastures new.

Everton transfer news – Amadou Onana

Interest from Manchester United has come to light recently, according to Football Insider, and the 21-year-old may opt for an exit away from a struggling Everton outfit.

Belgian outlet Het Nieuwsblad (via talkSPORT) claimed that United are not alone in the pursuit of the 21-year-old, with Arsenal also keen to pip Erik ten Hag’s men to his transfer.

His current employers have slapped a £60m price tag on his head, so the big guns - such as Arsenal and United - will have to fork out a substantial fee in order to secure his services.

Many believe Onana has the ability to ply his trade in the Champions League, and with clubs in the Europe top-tier circling, it seems inconceivable that he will remain at Everton.

Sean Dyche and his team will, obviously, like to keep hold of their young star is possible, but Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT it may be a case of being forced to sell one of their most prized possessions to follow set-in-stone Financial Fair Play regulations.

However, as transfer interest begins to swirl around the 6-cap Belgium international, he seems to have released a hint that shines a damning light on his exit.

Following their 2022/23 finale 1-0 win against Bournemouth, Onana took to Instagram and seemed to bid farewell to the Goodison Park faithful as he concluded his message with #imout.

What did Paul Brown say about Everton and Amadou Onana?

Brown suggests it would come as no shock if Onana was to pack his bags and leave Merseyside this summer given the position Everton finds themselves in.

The ongoing FFP issues present at the club face may mean they have little to no say in the matter.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said: “I think from the club’s point of view, it will be difficult to turn down a big fee for Onana because of the position they’re in.

“We don’t yet know whether the Premier League are going to sign off the kind of transfer spending that Sean Dyche wants because of the ongoing case of profit and sustainability issues. So it may well be that Everton need to sell players or certainly a player to bring some money in this season.

“And he would seem to be high on that list because he’s young enough, would command a profit and there are potentially Champions League teams looking at him so it’s not impossible I don’t think at all that Onana leaves this summer.”

How has Amadou Onana performed for Everton?

Everton signed the Senegal-born ace for £33m last summer, according to BBC Sport, and it’s fair to say that the Toffees have got their money’s worth.

Unsurprisingly, Onana has been one of Everton’s standout performers in their relegation-threatened campaign, though WhoScored has ranked him seventh in their average match rating score of 6.71.

His defensive numbers are impressive as, according to Fbref, he boasts 2.6 tackles and 1.34 interceptions per 90, while being in the top 6% percentile of his positional peers in aerial duel success rate.

Over the course of 33 Premier League appearances, the youngster did, however, accrue a club-high amount of nine yellow cards.

At such a young age, his ill-disciplined nature still has ample time to be ironed out, especially if he moves to a traditionally ‘bigger’ club where European football is on the line.